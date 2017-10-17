Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Thimbleweed Park

Android Police coverage: After a week delay, Thimbleweed Park is finally available on the Play Store

Thimbleweed Park is a port of the console and PC point and click adventure game that was just brought to Android. Not only was it created by the original developers behind Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion, but it contains all of the classic stylings of those inspirational games. So if you are looking for a fresh trip down memory lane, Thimbleweed Park is an awesome choice.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Welcome to Thimbleweed Park. Population: 80 nutcases. A haunted hotel, an abandoned circus, a burnt-out pillow factory, a dead body pixelating under the bridge, toilets that run on vacuum tubes... you’ve never visited a place like this before. Five people with nothing in common have been drawn to this rundown, forgotten town.

Smash Up - The Shufflebuilding Game

Android Police coverage: Asmodee Digital brings the award-winning pop culture mashup game 'Smash Up' to the Play Store

Smash Up - The Shufflebuilding Game is Asmodee Digital's latest tabletop experience brought to Android. For the most part, this is a competitive card game. But not in the sense that you are constantly being nagged to purchase new collectible cards. You see, this is a premium release where the gameplay resembles classic deck-based card games where all the components needed to play are included at a single price point.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Smash Up is an award-winning shufflebuilding card game designed by Paul Peterson, now available in a beautiful digital adaptation so you can play on the go with friends all over the world. In Smash Up, players draft two faction decks from their choice of pirates, ninjas, robots, zombies, and more, and combine them to create a hybrid team that is a force to be reckoned with.

Beyond Oasis Classic

Android Police coverage: Beyond Oasis Classic joins the SEGA Forever classic games collection

Beyond Oasis Classic is the latest classic Sega game to be added to their SEGA Forever program. While the gameplay has not changed, the fact that you can only use touch controls with this action RPG makes for a sub-par experience. You could easily play this game on an emulator with better customizable touchscreen controls and support for physical controllers. While Beyond Oasis Classic is offered for free, the inclusion of numerous advertisements unless you pay $1.99 to remove them doesn't really seem worth the price for a game that controls so poorly.

Monetization: free / contains ads / single $1.99 IAP to remove ads

The sprawling, lavish, action RPG Beyond Oasis is now available on mobile. Play free and rediscover SEGA’s timeless adventure. Embark on a timeless journey of discovery and adventure in one of SEGA's most epic action RPGs. Summon elemental spirits with the power of a magical ‘Armlet’ to battle an ancient evil that has risen in your land. From mountain fortresses to the dark shadow lands, danger and adventure await at every turn… Beyond Oasis joins the ever-increasing line-up of ‘SEGA Forever’, a treasure trove of free SEGA console classics brought to life on mobile for the first time.

Into the Dead 2

Android Police coverage: The worldwide release of 'Into the Dead 2' is today

Into the Dead 2 is PIKPOK's sequel to their hit auto-runner Into the Dead. This time around you can expect an overarching storyline to tie together the numerous stages you spend running through fields of zombies. The simplistic tap controls feel pretty responsive, and the gameplay is pretty challenging. While the numerous loot boxes and in-app purchases make for a grindy experience if you play for free, there is still some fun to be had if you choose to ignore them.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $54.99

The sequel to the hit zombie action game Into the Dead (70+ million downloads). Journey through the zombie apocalypse in a race to save your family. Arm yourself with an arsenal of powerful weapons and do whatever it takes to survive. Maim, mow down, and massacre the Dead - anything to keep moving. In a world where no one is safe, how far will you go to make it out alive?

Dragon Hills 2

Android Police coverage: Dragon Hills 2 by Rebel Twins tunnels its way onto the Play Store

Dragon Hills 2 is an interesting endless runner where you ride atop a dragon who can dig through the ground and the buildings built on top of it. As you burrow through the ground, you can rise up to jump into the air in order to collect coins or destroy obstructions and enemies. Your goal is, of course, to collect as many coins as possible so that you can upgrade your equipment, which should allow you to progress with a bit more ease.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $18.99

Here we go again. Meet our fearless girl, a few years later. Zombies. …Where??? …Dragons.…What??? Cowboys, armored mechs and spaceships. Why?! So many questions... No time for answers now, guys. The zombie apocalypse is already here. Hurry up. Hop on your machine dragon and fight to save humanity. Slide down the hills jumping into and out of the ground, crashing and destroying everything on your way in this action-packed adventure. Discover thrilling and magical lands filled with zombies, giants, dragons and tons of surprises.

Diamo XL

Diamo XL is a slick looking minimal puzzle game where you simply swipe on the screen in order to move an orb across all of the lines displayed on the screen. As you move there are red objects that will end up in your path and kill you. So you will need to plan out your direction of attack each and every move. Sure, Diamo XL is a casual experience, but it is an enjoyable one if that is your thing.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Survive the constant onslaught of obstacles by moving your character to all five zones within the Diamond. Collect points before the enemies smash them and keep moving to keep your multiplier high. Fill in the four triangles to complete the Diamond and get bonus points.

KickAss Commandos

KickAss Commandos is an enjoyable pixel-based twin-stick shooter that plays quite a lot like Capcom's classic Commando, but with a lot more explosions. The controls work pretty well, and the gameplay is challenging yet fun. If you are looking for a good twin-stick shooter on Android, then KickAss Commandos is a solid choice.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The enemy has grown bold in spreading their highly-addictive Krystal Yayo across the global, which is turning everyone into mindless, zombie like hordes. If the enemy is not stopped soon and all the Krystal Yayo destroyed, the world as we know it will be no more.

The Quest - Hero of Lukomorye II

The Quest - Hero of Lukomorye II is the latest stand-alone expansion for Redshift Games' open-world RPG The Quest. It is recommended that your character be at least level 29 before you take on this expansion, so even though it can be played without the need for the base game, you may be better off playing through it or one of its more easier expansions before taking this one on.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

An expansion by Zarista Games. The Quest - Hero of Lukomorye II is an expansion to The Quest, a beautifully hand-drawn open world role playing game with old school grid-based movement and turn based combat. After enabling the expansion, you can explore new areas and adventures. However, if you don't have The Quest, you can also play the expansion as a standalone game.

Cottage Garden

Cottage Garden is a unique board game where you compete in the art of gardening. Essentially your goal is to plant two flowerbeds full of differing flowers. You score each flowerbed when there are no more free spaces visible, to then exchange it for a new unplanted bed. Much like the physical board game, this is easier said than done.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

COTTAGE GARDEN - a colorful sea of flowers, framed by walls, paths, and hedges. As ambitious gardeners, you face the challenge of filling the beds in every corner of your garden with plants, inspired by the limitations of space to create ever new compositions. You will use a variety of plants — as well as flowerpots and garden cloches — to design gardens that bloom with diversity.

Ultrawings

Ultrawings is a colorful virtual reality Daydream game that has you flying a few different aircraft in order to complete a ton of exciting missions. Much like any arcade aircraft game, Ultrawings offers a lot of variety in its mission-based structure. Flying through rings, popping balloons, and performing difficult landings are just some of the gameplay elements you can expect to play through.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The ultimate VR flying game comes to Daydream. In Ultrawings, you'll pilot multiple aircraft to complete tons of missions while soaring around beautiful islands. Full support for the Daydream controller for the most immersive flight game available on mobile VR.

Underhand

Underhand is a new single player collectible card game that is centered around role-playing as a cult leader. The basics of the gameplay have you managing your cult's resources in order to succeed in summoning an Ancient One. Sadly the single player gameplay will become repetitive thanks to repeating card draws of the same cards. While this is a solid effort, the repetitive gameplay and lacking story show this game has a lot of room to grow.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Underhand is a CCG (Cultist Card Game) that puts you into the role of a cult leader. Your job is to manage your cult's resources effectively as you respond to different event cards drawn from the deck. How you respond to these events will determine how far you'll go-- will you succeed in summoning one, or maybe even all of the Ancient Ones? Or will you be just another would-be upstart falling prey to the trials and tribulations of time? Only you can decide.

Burrito Bash – We Bare Bears

Burrito Bash – We Bare Bears is a new pinball-like arcade game from Cartoon Network. By simply dragging your finger back from the main character you can launch him towards the area you want him to travel. This can at times be frustrating in the more hectic levels as you will need to be quick on the draw in order to succeed. Luckily the game is free so that anyone can check it out for themselves.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Take aim and launch Grizz like a pinball through a multitude of crazy levels in Burrito Bash. When Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear enter an online video contest for burritos, Grizz turns into his alter ego of Crowbar Jones to create the world's greatest action movie. Unleash the fury of a grizzly bear—playing an action movie hero to win free burritos—in BURRITO BASH.

A Snow Fort Too Far II

A Snow Fort Too Far II is a snowball fighting game where your goal is to topple the opposing team's Snowmen. There is a 2 player multiplayer mode as well as a ton of single-player content. Playing through the single-player mode will net you new levels to play on, which helps to round out what is essentially a multiplayer-focused title.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Winter is here. Command an army of snowball wielding children in a battle of enormous proportions to take over your neighborhood. Lead a team of intrepid snowball fighters against the enemy. Knock over their snowmen and build your own to claim their territory. Build and upgrade snow forts and snowmen to recruit more kids to your cause. Use your soldiers to defend your forts and to attack and take over the enemy bases.

Die Haie

Die Haie is a simple arcade game where you tap on the screen in order to keep your shark afloat. Your goal is to eat as many fish as possible while avoiding obstacles in the ocean. The graphics are pixel-based and offer a colorful experience. The controls work perfectly fine as well. Really, there is little I can find wrong with this game, so why not give it a try?

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

In Die Haie the player controls the shark of his choice and struggles to survive, eat all fishes in different locations and eventually defeat the evil boss. The game is simple, fast and hard to master. Try and beat the game using as few revives as possible. Reveal all the sharks and choose the one you love. More will come in updates.

Color Ballz

Color Ballz takes the tried and true Arkanoid mechanics and adds a dash of Pachinko gameplay. While the graphics are nothing to write home about, they do get the job done. Luckily the gameplay offers a solid experience that any fan of the classic Arkanoid arcade game should appreciate.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ? (none listed)

Color Ballz is a playful take on classic arkanoid mechanics with an interesting twist to it. Get a hold of the paddle with easy to learn swipe controls and bounce the balls into the basket. Here's the deal: you maintain a crazy fun ball throwing machine by constantly delivering the balls back into the loop.

Drag & Dodge

Drag & Dodge is a beautiful looking minimal arcade game where you simply hold a tap on the screen while trying to avoid collisions with the continually moving enemies scattered around the area. The one finger gameplay lends itself well to mobile gaming, and the fact that you can jump into the gameplay so quickly makes it a great choice for when you are out and about and have a few minutes to spare.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Drag & Dodge is an addictive, ultra-fast and brilliantly fun single touch arcade game. Touch and hold the screen as long as you can and avoid colliding with your enemies. Compete against your friends to see who can survive the longest.

Machine Learning Enemies

Enemies are becoming clever after every attempt

One-finger gameplay

Dynamic design and amazing effects

From creators of Finger Dodge

Drag'n'Boom

Drag'n'Boom is a fast-paced arcade game that combines speed and precision into a fun mix of many gameplay elements. The left side of your screen will control your dragon's movement, while the right side lets you spit fireballs. You will traverse numerous stages by quickly jumping, flying, and shooting fireballs at your enemies. The goal is to collect as much in-game currency as possible to upgrade your powers so that you can progress even further.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

ROOOOAAAAARRR. Play as a rebellious teenage DRAGON and burn everything in your path. Roast the neighboring lords and steal their gold in order to amass the greatest TREASURE ever held by a dragon. Drag'n'Boom offers you a unique mobile gaming experience. Launch your enemies into the air and perform series of combos, moves, and EXPLOSIVE ROUTINES.

Tidy Robots

Tidy Robots is a simple grid-based game where you slide the robots lining the grid in particular directions in order to collect all of the marbles scattered across the said grid. As you can guess, this is a casual puzzle game, but that doesn't mean there isn't a challenge to be had here.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

The toy shop is closed, and the owner’s away... time for a party where the toys get to play. But the toys have made a mess; there are marbles everywhere. Can YOU help the toy robots tidy up, and keep their party a secret? Tidy Robots is an addictive puzzle adventure with cute characters and unique ‘marble-gobbling’ gameplay.

Bounce House

Bounce House is a colorful endless runner where they key mechanic has you bouncing off of the floor in order to continue along your journey. Just like the majority of endless runners, you will want to collect as much of the in-game currency as you can in order to earn prizes. The bouncy aspects are pretty fun, but truth be told this is just more of the same gameplay we have all experienced.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

Test your skills on the world's longest bouncy Bounce House gauntlet. It's so long it never ends. Bounce babies, dodge blocks, and watch out for the Castle Master... How far can you bounce?!

Intuitive controls - Tap where you want to slam, swipe to double jump

Challenging, skill-based gameplay

Juicy, colorful art style

Take candy from babies, fill the Goodie Bag for prizes.

50+ characters to unlock

5 environment themes

Share scores and highlights

Seeing Stars

Seeing Stars is another game that takes the tried and true aspects from Arkanoid and twists them into something new. It is your job to defend the earth from a meteor by building unique constellations that can block its path. A leaderboard is included, so you can join in on the fun with your friends just to see who can come up with the highest score possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99

Looking for a game with dazzling graphics and classic arcade excitement? Then connect the stars and protect your planet in Seeing Stars. No pay-to-win schemes. No viral gimmicks. Just timeless fun that will test out your skills.

Splish Splash Pong

Splish Splash Pong offers a game that sounds exactly like what the title implies. You play a game of pong in the water with a rubber duck, all to avoid any obstacles that might be in your way. You will be doing this in order to collect as many coins as possible so that you can unlock new rubber duck characters.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

Splish Splash Pong is a water pong game with obstacles. Start as a rubber duck, bounce back and forth to avoid killer whales, collect coins, unlock more rubber characters and get the highest score.

∞ Infinity SLICE

∞ Infinity SLICE is an all-new game from ∞ Infinity Games, the creators of the popular ∞ Infinity Loop. This time around, instead of combining curved lines into loops you are slicing through random shapes while making sure that you don't cross any of the objects displayed on this ever evolving field of play. A simple premise, but a fun one for sure.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $23.99

What if... we could have a Minimalistic Puzzle Game where you just slice to score? This is "∞ Infinity Slice", a cool puzzle game that you can actually play eternaly. A puzzle game when in practice you have the possibility to reach an infinite score - As long as you keep slicing and slicing and slicing.

Chef Wars

Chef Wars is a slick looking cooking game inspired by the cooking mini-game found in Suikoden II. For those of you unfamiliar with this mini-game, you essentially combine random ingredients in order to invent as many recipes as you can. There are over 900 recipes to discover with 500 explorable towns scattered throughout the real-world map.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Chef Wars is the first food discovery RPG. Recruit chefs, source ingredients, and invent hundreds of recipes from around the world. Then use those recipes to win themed kitchen battles. Become the most famous chef and stop the evil Baron von Pork from world domination.

Word Select

Word Select is a new word-based puzzle game where you combine the supplied letters to form a particular number of words. This is a simple setup that is easy to understand, which makes the game pretty approachable, even to those who don't normally enjoy video games. A casual experience if you will, but with some pretty challenging gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $54.99

Are you a fan of classic word scramble spelling games? Then download Word Select now and train your brain by building words and solving 1000's of word brain puzzles - for FREE. It's simple to play: search, swipe, and connect the letters to guess the scrambled puzzle words. Can you find the right words hidden inside each puzzle?

EverHero - Wings of the Ever Hero

EverHero - Wings of the Ever Hero is a colorful top-down shooter that takes advantage of a cartoony look. It is your job to protect the world from by defeating the numerous monsters and bosses scattered throughout the game. The controls work well enough for a touchscreen game, and the gameplay offered is pretty solid.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $54.99

Fly to a mysterious island, where mystical monsters and fearsome bosses await you! You are the best Hero ever.Wing of the Ever Hero is a fantastic adventure into the fantasy world of dragons and fairy heroes. In this bullet hell shooter game,you will be faced with an increasingly large number of projectiles and enemies.

FINAL FANTASY AWAKENING：SE Authorize 3D ARPG

FINAL FANTASY AWAKENING：SE Authorize 3D ARPG is the latest free-to-play Final Fantasy branded game on the Play Store. It is a mobile MMOARPG that inherits the story behind the Japan-exclusive Final Fantasy Type-0 for PSP. So if you are familiar with that title, you should know what to expect. For the most part, the game looks pretty great, but the inclusion of numerous in-app purchases kind of ruins the whole experience.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

When nine and nine meet nine, here we come. The first 3D ARPG of FINAL FANTASY in Malaysia and Singapore has launched, and will bring you to the creation of the world. SQUARE ENIX authorized, the first 3D ARPG of FF in Malaysia and Singapore, with exciting action experience and film-like CG, FINAL FANTASY AWAKENING will lead you into the world of FINAL FANTASY.

StormFront 1944

StormFront 1944 is yet another free-to-play strategy game on the Play Store that plays quite a lot like Boom Beach. You can expect all of the normal FTP trappings such as numerous in-app purchases and gameplay that you have seen a million times before. The cartoonish looks give it a soft edge, but rest assured this is a perfect representation of what is wrong with mobile gaming.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Join millions of players in a WW2 themed mobile strategy game as you wage the greatest war this world has ever seen. Focused on real-time simulation, Stormfront 1944 offers everything you can expect from a strategy game and more. Build your base, assemble your army, explore in campaign mode, fight in PvP battlefield, and become THE supreme commander that makes your enemies run and hide.

Giants War

Giants War is the latest Gamevil release on the Play Store, and it offers about what you would expect. It is a card-based RPG where you recruit a team of heroes to battle with numerous enemies and bosses. You can expect an overly long tutorial that takes forever to complete, but once you finally make it through you will be able to see that the game does indeed contain a slew of in-app purchases and multiple currencies.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Giants War is a stylishly crafted RPG with fast-paced gameplay and arcade-like action. Immerse yourself in this saga as you discover a world consumed by the war against Giants. Recruit a team of the strongest heroes, battle epic bosses, and customize your base.

Era of Arcania

Era of Arcania is a new free-to-play MMORPG that essentially plays itself thanks to the inclusion of an auto-play button. This takes the fun out of the game in my opinion. While the graphics are pleasant, the gameplay is pretty cut and paste for an MMO. If you are looking for a new MMORPG to explore, Era of Arcania is an alright choice, but there are better options in the store for sure.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

A unique mobile experience presented by 37Games. To battle and love in wonderlands. Brand new 3D MMORPG Era of Arcania is now online. A reality of Gods and Demons is created in a Fusion of Western myths and Oriental fantasies. You’ll act as an explorer to embark on epic adventures with your friends. In Era of Arcania, you’ll have the chance to write your own legends through exploration, battles, and even love.

Hopeless Heroes: Tap Attack

Hopeless Heroes: Tap Attack is the latest clicker/tapper game on the Play Store. The premise sets up a world where you must protect Blob Town from an assortment of angry monsters. It is your job to tap on the screen until you can hire enough heroes to collect your gold for you. Just like any tapper game, you will spend countless hours tapping on the screen just to advance a little further.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

The cute, Hopeless blobs are out of the cave, but they are in trouble again. Blob Town is under attack from an army of scary monsters. Blob heroes from around the world have answered the call to help - will you lead them? In this free clicker game, tap to attack the monsters and recruit blob heroes, collect gold, and click your way to be the most powerful blob in existence.

Flyff Legacy - Anime MMORPG

Flyff Legacy - Anime MMORPG takes the lore from the original Flyff MMORPG and stuffs it into a free-to-play mobile package. The graphics are fitting to the series and the gameplay, for the most part, offers about what you would expect. There is an auto-play button, of course, so the majority of your time will be spent watching the game unfold instead of actively taking a part in it.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $109.99

Flyff Legacy combines the charming anime style and social aspects of the original PC MMORPG Flyff Online (Fly For Fun) with new graphics and gameplay that will appeal to longtime fans and new players alike. Prepare to get immersed in a stunning MMO RPG world of magic.

