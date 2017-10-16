Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced that its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., has introduced a new mobile platform, the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 636, designed to provide improvements to device performance, enhanced gaming and display technology support in comparison to the Snapdragon 630 Mobile Platform. The Snapdragon 636 continues to build out the strong portfolio in Qualcomm Technologies’ high performance tier of Snapdragon mobile platforms serving users who demand high quality devices with top-level features at a low price point.

The Snapdragon 636 features the Qualcomm® Kryo™ 260 CPU, which delivers a 40 percent increase in device performance over the Snapdragon 630. The Snapdragon 636 also comes with support for modern ultra-wide FHD+ displays and Assertive Display, which optimizes the visibility of the display in all lighting conditions. Qualcomm® TruPalette™ and Qualcomm® EcoPix™ features are integrated in the Adreno Visual Processing Subsystem to support superior viewing experiences. Lastly, the integrated Qualcomm® Adreno™ 509 GPU is designed to boost gaming and browsing performance by 10 percent as compared to the previous generation, supporting an unprecedented gaming experience with lifelike visuals and efficient rendering of advanced 3D graphics.

The Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform uses a 14nm FinFet process and is pin and software-compatible with the Snapdragon 660 and 630 Mobile Platforms, allowing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) already using these platforms to quickly and efficiently add Snapdragon 636 to their device lineups. It features the advanced and globally tested Snapdragon X12 LTE modem, with peak download speeds of 600 Mbps that enables operators to provide blazing fast download speeds to consumers; the 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra™ 160 ISP, which supports capture of up to 24 megapixels with zero shutter lag while supporting smooth zoom, fast autofocus and true-to-life colors for outstanding image quality; and the Qualcomm Aqstic™ audio codec supports Hi-Fi audio on the go, with up to 192kHz/24bit support and the ability to playback lossless audio files with low distortion and high dynamic range.

“The introduction of the Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform allows OEMs to enjoy a smooth transition from the Snapdragon 660 and 630 Mobile Platforms while supporting the deployment of superior functionality and performance to end users,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Manufacturers can use the same modem and camera architecture to enable fast and efficient testing and calibration, cutting down on significant resources or time normally required when developing products on brand new platforms.”

The Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform is expected to ship to customers in November 2017. Additional details can be found in the product brief here: https://www.qualcomm.com/products/snapdragon-636-mobile-platform

About Qualcomm

