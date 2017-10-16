The internet can be a dangerous place, especially for kids. Many routers these days have some sort of parental control settings to help block access to nefarious or unsavory websites. Google's Wifi system is joining the party with the latest update. There's more stuff to be had here, but site blocking is certainly the highlight.

As usual, here's the changelog:

Site blocking: Restrict devices or groups of devices from accessing adult websites

Network optimization for time-sensitive data streams: Real-time traffic, such as voice calls and video calls, will perform better

IPv6: Support for custom DNS

General stability and performance improvements

Network optimization is another good feature to see, and it's one I use often in my home. Support for custom IPv6 DNS will excite those of you who care. Obviously, the big thing that Google wants us to pay attention to is the site blocking. It prevents access to over eight million non-family friendly domains and can be turned on with a few taps.

Site blocking utilizes Google's SafeSearch technology. The cool part here is that parents can be selective about blocking, i.e. one child's device will be restricted while another's may not. Users can expect to see the update over the next day or so, so be checking the Play Store. But, if you're savvy, I have the APK Mirror link for you to avoid that wait. You're welcome.