Fresh off its controversial acquisition announcement, Humble Bundle has launched a new bundle deal that features games from developer Herocraft. you can get as many as 12 games, which is a boatload for Humble Bundle. You can also pay a lot more for some in-app content you probably don't want. Yeah... probably gonna pass on that.

The Herocraft bundle is split into four tiers, but only the first three actually include full games. At $1, you get Dead Shell: Roguelike RPG, Avalanche, and Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim. Step up to $5 or more, and Humble Bundle throws in Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, Majesty: Northern Expansion, Space Expedition, Strategy & Tactics: Medieval Wars, The Tiny Bang Story, and Lost Socks: Naughty Brothers. The next level is dictated by the current average price. As of now, that's sitting at $5.69. Pay more than that, and you unlock King of Dragon Pass, Tap Tap Builder, and Defense Zone 2 HD.

The perplexing thing about this bundle is the fourth tier, which is priced at $10. Pay that much and you get 20 booster packs for Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf, which is a free-to-play game. This is not the first time Humble Bundle has included in-app content for this title, but pricing it at $10 seems weird. I don't think very many people are going to add $3-4 to their purchase to get in-app items.

At any rate, you can grab this bundle for the next two weeks. The $10 tier is optional, so feel free to just pay for the full games.