During a keynote speech at an event in Munich today, which was also streamed live on YouTube, Huawei has announced its latest flagship phones, the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. Huawei CEO Richard Yu took to the stage to present the new hardware, which features the company's new Kirin 970 SoC. It includes a Neural-Network Processing Unit that offers AI-based enhancements and machine learning capabilities.

Both devices have all glass designs with thin bezels and screen-to-body ratios even higher than the iPhone X, as Mr. Yu was very keen to point out. Adhering to the 2017 trend that only Google seems to have bucked, the new Huawei phones have dual camera setups that sound impressive on paper. Let's find out more about each device.

Mate 10

The standard Mate 10 has a slightly smaller 5.9" FHD screen with a traditional 16:9 ratio. It supports HDR10 and vivid colors, and it also leaves room for a fingerprint scanner below the display. Both the Mate 10 and the pro version feature the same Leica camera module, consisting of a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor alongside a 12-megapixel color sensor. Take a look at the full specs for the device below. One thing that stands out is the huge 4,000mAh battery.

Specs OS Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 Display 5.9" FullView Display, 16:9 LCD Display, 3D glass, 2560 x 1440 pixels, 499ppi, 16.7M colors, Color saturation(NTSC): 96%, High contrast: 1500:1 (Typical) Processor Kirin 970, Octa-core CPU (4*Cortex A73 2.36GHz + 4*Cortex A53 1.8GHz) + i7 co-processor with NPU (Neural-Network Processing Unit) GPU Mali-G72 MP12 Memory/Storage 4GB/64GB (Micro SD card slot support up to 256GB) Battery 4,000mAh Rear Cameras 20MP Monochrome + 12MP RGB, f/1.6, OIS, BSI CMOS, Dual-LED flash, PDAF+CAF+Laser+Depth auto focus, 2x Hybrid Zoom, 4K video recording Front Camera 8MP FF, f/2.0 Connectivity Wi-Fi 2.4G, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with Wi-Fi Direct support, BT4.2, support BLE support aptX/aptX HD and LDAC HD Audio, USB Type C, DisplayPort 1.2, NFC Other IP53 rating, Dual-SIM Dimensions 150.5mm x 77.8mm x 8.2mm (H x W x D) Weight 186g Colors Mocha Brown, Black, Champagne Gold, Pink Gold



Mate 10 Pro

If you go for the Pro model, you're getting many of the same specs as the Mate 10, with a few exceptions. The Mate 10 Pro has a taller 18:9 screen, as you'll find on most other 2017 flagships, and very small thin bezels. Because of this, the fingerprint scanner has been moved to the back. The display on the Pro is actually lower-resolution than the Mate 10, at 2160x1080 pixels, which Yu said was all that was necessary for the size of the phone, also pointing to improved battery life as a trade-off. While that does make a lot of sense, it's odd to see the Pro version be beaten in specs, especially for display resolution.

The full specs for the Mate 10 Pro are below.

Specs OS Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 Display 6.0" FullView Display, 18:9 OLED Display, 3D glass, 2160 x 1080 pixels, 402ppi, 16.7M colors, Color saturation(NTSC): 112%, High contrast: 70000:1 (Typical) Processor Kirin 970, Octa-core CPU (4*Cortex A73 2.36GHz + 4*Cortex A53 1.8GHz) + i7 co-processor with NPU (Neural Network Processing Unit) GPU Mali-G72 MP12 Memory/Storage 6GB/128GB Battery 4,000mAh Rear Cameras 20MP Monochrome + 12MP RGB, f/1.6, OIS, BSI CMOS, Dual-LED flash, PDAF+CAF+Laser+Depth auto focus, 2x Hybrid Zoom, 4K video recording Front Camera 8MP FF, f/2.0 Connectivity Wi-Fi 2.4G, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with Wi-Fi Direct support, BT4.2, support BLE support aptX/aptX HD and LDAC HD Audio, USB Type C, DisplayPort 1.2, NFC Other IP67 rating, Dual-SIM Dimensions 154.2mm x 74.5mm x 7.9mm(H x W x D) Weight 178g Colors Midnight Blue, Titanium Gray, Mocha Brown, Pink Gold



Porsche Design Mate 10

Just as before, there's a version made in collaboration with Porsche Design, although it's practically just a Mate 10 Pro with a few minor tweaks. The design obviously refined to the car manufacturer's taste, with only a 'Diamond Black' color option, and apparently the user interface is also Porsche branded. Other than that, only the memory/storage configuration sets the specs apart, with 6GB RAM/256GB ROM as the single option.

Ryan has already spent some time with the phones if you want to read what his initial impressions were.

The Huawei Mate 10 will be available from the start of next month for €699 (around $825) in regions including Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia. The Mate 10 Pro will go on sale in mid-November for €799 ($943) and will be available in many more countries, including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. The Porsche Design Mate 10 will also be available starting in mid-November, but it will set you back a whopping €1395 ($1646). You can find out more about the new Mate 10 series on the Huawei site.