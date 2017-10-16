One of Google Photos' main selling points is how easily and accurately it can identify faces in photos and group them together. The face recognition is seriously impressive, and it saves a lot of time when you're looking in your library for pictures of a specific person. Now, as we first saw in a teardown, Google is rolling out the same feature for cats and dogs, allowing you to easily locate photos of your furry friends.

Barking news! Now, photos of your dog or cat will be grouped alongside people in Google Photos. https://t.co/vhaWGki5NM pic.twitter.com/UVKvf1ZOOL — Google Photos (@googlephotos) October 16, 2017

The 'People' section where you currently see all of the faces Photos has identified in your library is appropriately being renamed 'People & Pets.' Here, your dogs and/or cats will show up among your friends and family; they're not separated, adding to the feeling that your pets are your family. You'll be able to do everything that you can with photos of humans; you can label your pets by name, find photos of them, and even find photos of you and them together.

For the pet lovers among you (of which I'm sure there are many), this will surely be a handy feature. Google's wording implies that this capability is out now for everyone, but I'm not seeing it on my devices yet. Let us know in the comments below if you are.