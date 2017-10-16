In what could be considered unsurprising, it seems that Sony's Xperia XZ Premium has dropped below $600 over on Amazon. The pink model is currently going for $584.99, meaning you'll save $214, and the silver version is just a tad higher at $585.99, $213 off the launch price of $799.

Astute AP readers may recall that, back in August, we brought you a deal alert mentioning that the XZ Premium was already $100 off. That deal still holds for the black version. But for those of you who need a refresher, the XZ Premium sports a 5.5" 4K HDR display, a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, 19MP/13MP cameras, a 3,230mAh battery, and a U.S warranty. That rear camera is capable of 960fps slow-motion video — the 4K display is only active during media playback in certain apps.

Like many U.S. Sony phones, this one does not feature an active fingerprint sensor, which is disappointing to say to least. Some sort of licensing or legal matter prevents the U.S. models from using the reader, but flashing the international firmware supposedly makes it active. Another bonus is that Sony has promised that Oreo is coming to this phone, and likely soon at that. Remember, the pink model costs $584.99 and the silver $585.99; the black version is still sitting at $699.99.