Apps

Microsoft Edge Preview

Android Police coverage: Microsoft Edge now available for Android [APK Download]

Microsoft has finally brought its Edge browser to Android with the beta release of Microsoft Edge Preview. While there may still be a few bugs and missing features, you can expect all of your Edge browsing history and bookmarks within this app. This way you will no longer have to deal with syncing through a third party app or dealing with two separate browsers with two separate histories.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Microsoft Edge, now available on Android, creates one continuous browsing experience for Windows 10 users across their devices. Content and data sync seamlessly in the background, so users can browse across devices, without skipping a beat. Familiar Microsoft Edge features like the Hub allow users to organize the web in a way that cuts through the clutter, making it easier to find, view and manage their content on-the-go.

Movies Anywhere

Android Police coverage: Movies Anywhere aims to unify your movie collection into a single digital library

Movies Anywhere is a slick new app from Disney that aims to be your central digital movie viewing and cataloging experience. You see, it supports 5 major Hollywood studios, as well as 4 digital retailers. This means you can import your movie libraries from the likes of Google Play Movies, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and VUDU. A convenient service if there ever was one. But sadly it is not all good news. Even though the app lists the Nvidia Shield as compatible, none of the movies contained on this service will currently play on that device.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Seamlessly store the movies you’ve collected in one place—so you can watch them when and where you want. With Movies Anywhere, every night is movie night.

Create a free account with Movies Anywhere and only pay for the movies you buy.

Connect your digital retail accounts to import your movies from Google Play and other retailers.

Watch your movies come together in your new Movies Anywhere library.

Whether it’s date night or a late night, we’ve got you covered. With over 7,000 movies, there’s a movie for everyone.

Stream your movies or save them for later. No matter where you go, your Movies Anywhere library will go with you.

Phone, laptop, TV, tablet— wherever you want to watch, we’re there.

Lawnchair Launcher

Lawnchair Launcher is an all-new open-source launcher for Android that has been picking up some steam lately. Not only does it support Google Now integration through the Lawnfeed add-on app, but it supports adaptive icons on Nougat and above. So if you are looking for a close to stock launcher experience with a handful of useful tweaks, Lawnchair Launcher is a great choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Lawnchair, bringing Pixel Features to the masses. An open-source project developed by volunteers, Lawnchair has quickly become the de-facto choice for Android enthusiasts everywhere. New features are being added regularly... with the promise that Lawnchair will always be FREE and open-source. Download now, and become a part of the Android homescreen REVOLUTION that is Lawnchair.

Another Widget

Another Widget is a minimal weather and calendar widget for Android. It mainly displays as text on your screen, with a little icon for the weather. Best of all, the widget is completely free to use without worry of any in-app purchases or advertisements. SO if you are looking for a new calendar and weather widget, Another Widget is a quality choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

A "new" and nice calendar widget.

StreetComplete

StreetComplete is a new app that gives you a simple way to update and correct OpenStreetMap maps. This way you can improve OpenStreetMap from the comfort of your Android device. As the service is improved, the maps within become more useful. So if you are an OpenStreetMap user, give StreetComplete a go.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Help to improve the OpenStreetMap with StreetComplete. This app finds incomplete and extendable data in your vicinity and displays it on a map as markers. Each of those is solvable by answering a simple question to complete the info on site. The info you enter is then directly added to the OpenStreetMap in your name, without the need to use another editor.

What The Forecast?!!

What The Forecast?!! is an amusing weather app for Android that explains in real terms what the weather is like outside. This makes for an intuitive weather application thanks to how easy it is to read your weather reports, plus the blurbs are amusing in their own right. Sure, this may not be the best looking weather app, but it is one of the most humorous weather apps I have ever used.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Welcome to What The Forecast?!. Finally, there is an accurate Android weather app that will explain, in real terms, how nasty it is outside. You will never again wonder if you should just go back to bed (which, of course, you should). Sometimes, it is better to just give up and try again tomorrow.

Over 6657 completely obnoxious phrases describing the current weather conditions.

Switchable profanity settings (On, Some, Off).**

Highly accurate weather reports directly from Dark Sky.

Daily forecasts for 7 days.

Select from U.S. or international units.

Description of basic weather terms used in the app.

Soundparty

Soundparty is a music creation tool that just about anyone can use. It contains 128 different instruments and sounds with 18 different musical themes, chords, melodies, and bass building blocks. Simply select your preferred musical building blocks from the app's settings and you are on your way to creating your very own song. While this is not really a pro-production tool, it is a fun app to mess around with in order to see what you can create.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

--

BREAK THE SONG BARRIER. Do you like music? Sure. But can you create your own songs...? Sure you can. Anyone can create (and share) their own songs with Soundparty. Soundparty lets you easily create songs by assembling and arranging musical building blocks. Absolutely no musical experience is required. What's more, songs can be sent and received as small blocks of text, so you can easily share the songs you've created via Twitter, instant messaging, or Facebook.

Live Running Simulator

Live Running Simulator is an interesting exercise app that leverages GPS, 3D, and augmented reality in order to create a space where runners can compete against one another across the globe. Say you want to go for a run, you simply select the "single run" option to then find someone else to race against in real time. This provides a surefire way to get amped about your exercise by making it more competitive than it would be on your own.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $11.99

--

Live Running Simulator brings back the challenge and excitement in the workout routine by allowing users to be a part of the virtual community of runners across the world and participate in various race categories. What’s more, the app allows you to create your personalized 3D avatar, which will run at the same speed as yours in real life. You are no longer a red-dot on a map!

Floating Bar LG V30

Floating Bar LG V30 is a new app launcher from THSoftware. Basically, it provides you quick access to a pull out drawer of customizable app launchers. Luckily it would appear that this app is available for more than just LG devices as it can be installed on a range of Samsung phones as well. So if you are looking for a simple app launcher that does not get in the way, Floating Bar LG V30 is a solid choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

--

Shortcut bar gives you quick access to your favourite apps and tools from almost everywhere (lock screen, home screen or when using another apps).

Give you quick access to favourite apps, tools, website and quick dial your closed friends.

Add up to 4 shortcut categories (application, tool, contact, website link) and 5 shortcuts for each category.

Can enable/disable each category separately.

Allow you moving the floating bar around the screen (only movable when the bar in collapsed mode).

Swipe left and right on floating bar to iterate through categories.

Auto collapse shortcut bar when click outside the bar.

eSIM Manager

eSIM Manager is a simple tool that helps you manage carrier profiles for the eSim standard. Currently, there are only a few phones that support this new embedded sim technology, such as the upcoming Pixel 2. While I am sure more support will come as new devices are released, at this time the selection is pretty limiting.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

eSIM Manager helps Android manage carrier profiles on an eSIM, allowing users to download and manage eSIM profiles through a user interface rather than dealing with removable SIM cards. This app is only available on select Android devices. Keep it updated to ensure that your device has the latest eSIM capabilities.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

AirpodsForGA

Android Police coverage: AirPods can activate Google Assistant on your Android device with this app

Apple's AirPods aren't just for Apple devices. You can use them on Android without much issue, though there is a lack of support for certain Google features. Until now Google Assistant could not be called up while using these headphones. But through the use of the recently released AirpodsForGA, you can now take advantage of Google Assistant. Simply double tap on either AirPod to pull up Google's personal assistant and speak your commands as you normally would.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Double tap on either airpod to trigger Google Assistant. It's designed to work when screen is locked. When screen is unlocked it doesn't always work because Android sends media button event to the current front app and AirpodsForGA won't be able to capture the event.

ASUS 360° CAMERA

Android Police coverage: ASUS releases app for its new ball-shaped 360° Camera

The ASUS 360° CAMERA app recently snuck onto the Play Store with little fanfare. Apparently, this is an app that connects with the recently released ASUS 360° Camera in order to provide users with an easy method to control the camera. This way you can take 360° photos as well as experiment with immersive VR viewings of your 360° images.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

View the World in 360°. Capture Beautifully Detailed 360° Pictures. Connect to the World With the Exclusive App. Immersive VR Mode.

themeGalaxy DIY for Samsung Galaxy Note/S/J/C/A ✺

themeGalaxy DIY for Samsung Galaxy Note/S/J/C/A is a theming app for Samsung devices that plugs right into Samsung's theme engine. This way you can create your very own custom themes instead of paying for them through Samsung's app store. Any Samsung device that uses the Samsung theme store should be compatible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

If you don't have theme store on your device. This will not work. All the Galaxy devices running Stock 6.x/7.x are supported. (Samsung Galaxy Note, S, J, C, A Series.)

35+ system app overlays

10+ third party app overlays

has both Light and Dark theme variants for System apps (Stock 6.x may have some issues with Dark variant)

Light SystemUI - default

Inverted Light SystemUI (Colored Background with white icons and text)

Dark SystemUI (Black Background with dark notifications)

Inverted Dark SystemUI (Colored Background with dark notifications)

Over 1000+ predefined colors to pick

Archive theme source files (for theme designers)

Over 50+ Fonts ready to download and install

Camera Mod N8 - Bitrates & Settings ROOT

Camera Mod N8 - Bitrates & Settings [ROOT] is a root-only application that gives you more fine-grained controls over your camera's settings. Not only can you increase your shutter time, but you can finally choose a custom Gallery app to open images and videos from within Samsung's camera app. Only the latest Samsung phones look to be supported, so keep that in mind if you are going to go through the trouble of rooting your device.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Samsung Galaxy N8 - Camera Mod. Devices with ROOT permissions only (SuperSU + Magisk). Galaxy N8 models + S7/S8 models with ported roms. To check video bitrates and JPG quality settings use the tools MediaInfo and JPGsnoop. Easily found from Google. Only purchase if you have a samsung Galaxy S8 device that has ROOT permissions.

Live Wallpapers

Gif Live Wallpapers : Animated Live Wallpapers

Gif Live Wallpapers : Animated Live Wallpapers is a nifty live wallpaper app that contains over 300+ GIFs that can be used as your live wallpaper background. You can even add in your own personally created GIFs if you find the app's selection isn't to your liking. Best of all, this is a premium app that does not contain any advertisements or in-app purchases, which is a pretty welcome sight when trying to find a quality live wallpaper.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Gif Live Wallpaper app have around 300+ best gif live wallpapers with 12+ categories, All of the gifs are cinemagraphs gifs, its makes your screen more cool and beautiful. With in build Gif collection, Gif Live wallpaper app allows you to add your own personal Gifs from your phone, you can select and add the gifs files from your gallery or sd card. Gif live wallpaper lets you display animated GIF images in the background of your home screen.

