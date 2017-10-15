High-quality leather, wood, and metal just aren't enough anymore. A premium automobile cabin requires some modern technology to go along with all those deluxe materials, and car manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz understand that. Since the German automaker joined the Open Automotive Alliance in April 2016, it's gradually grown its fleet of passenger vehicles supporting Android Auto. Now with the addition of six compatible 2018 C-Class and GLC-Class models, Mercedes-Benz has a grand total of 24 cars capable of displaying Android on dashboard screens.

The Mercedes-Benz Android Auto page was recently updated to include six 2018 models from its C-Class and GLC-Class lines:

C-Class Cabriolet

C-Class Coupe

C-Class Sedan

C-Class Wagon

GLC Coupe

GLC SUV

Mercedes-Benz now ties Volkswagen with a total of 24 passenger car models that support Android Auto. Only Kia (28) and Chevrolet (25) have a more expansive lineup.

Though its fellow German automobile manufacturer BMW continues to eschew Android Auto, Mercedes-Benz appears to be going full steam ahead adding support for the platform to its in-dashboard screens and steering wheels.

It's worth noting that Android Auto, currently available in only 31 countries, may not be a standard feature in any of the 24 models listed on Mercedes-Benz's page.