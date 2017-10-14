OnePlus continues to impress: both of its 2016 flagships, the 3 and 3T, are getting Oreo thanks to the Open Beta program. So if you're running OnePlus' latest and greatest software, then this is an update worth getting excited for. And if you're not living life on the edge yet, then this may encourage you to do so.

As always, here's the update changelog:

System Update to Android O (8.0)

Added Picture in Picture

Added Auto-fill

Added Smart text selection

New Quick Settings design

Updated security patch to September Launcher Added notification dots

Now able to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus Known issues of the first Android O Beta Fingerprint unlock may be a bit slow in some situations

Shortcut to access Google Photos is unavailable

Stability of NFC and Bluetooth need to be improved

Performance and compatibility of 3rd party apps will be optimized continuously

Complete device tree will be released after a week The OnePlus Music app has been removed from this build. If you want to install it back, please download the apk file from here: https://we.tl/VnNViD6N2j

It goes without saying that the jump to Android 8.0 is awesome. With it comes things like picture-in-picture, auto-fill, and smart text selection. The stock launcher also has notification dots now, a feature that I've grown to love. However, with this being a beta build, there are a few things to watch out for.

I don't want to insult your intelligence by reiterating the known issues section in the changelog, but I applaud OnePlus for being transparent about it — especially the point about NFC and Bluetooth needing improvements. If you're willing to deal with those problems, then go ahead and update or flash the Open Beta. The source links below have the downloads for both the OP3 and OP3T.