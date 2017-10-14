Anyone who's familiar with gaming, whether it be on PC or mobile, will know what a Humble Bundle is. The premise is that you can purchase a bunch of games with a similar theme on the cheap, all the while feeling good knowing that a portion of the proceedings will go to charity. Humble Bundle, Inc. has just been purchased by IGN, another entity that gamers will probably be familiar with.

In a blog post, Humble Bundle cofounder/CEO Jeffrey Rosen states that the company chose IGN because "they really understand our vision, share our passion for games, and believe in our mission to promote awesome digital content while helping charity," and that "[he] can’t think of a better partner than IGN to help Humble Bundle continue our quest." To be clear, though, Humble Bundle has been acquired by Ziff Davis (IGN's owner) through IGN's division.

It sounds like Humble Bundle has no major changes in the works, with Rosen mentioning, "We will be working harder than ever to bring you the best gaming bundles, book bundles, and store sales, while nurturing the Humble Monthly and our new publishing initiative. We will keep our own office, culture, and amazing team with IGN helping us further our plans." IGN's executive VP Mitch Galbraith extended on these claims by telling Gamasutra that IGN has no plans to interfere with Humble Bundle's business, and that "the idea is just to feed them with the resources they need to keep doing what they're doing." Sounds good to us.

And speaking of Humble Bundles, we just drew the 10 winners for Humble Mobile Made in Korea Bundle codes. Let's hope those giveaways don't go away.