Ever since Google went out of its way to put a (very short) expiration date on unlimited photo uploads for the new Pixel 2s, there's been some concern about the original 2016 Pixels, as they never had a limit placed on them. We reached out to a Google representative for some clarification and were told that nothing has changed when it comes to the original Pixels. Both the 2016 Pixel and 2016 Pixel XL will continue to receive free unlimited original-quality storage for photos and videos with no time limitations.

That means the free unlimited original photo storage on the Pixel 2 isn't quite as good as the deal that was previously offered. Thankfully, Google also reaffirmed that photos taken with the Pixel 2 wouldn't be changed after 2020, they will always be accessible at the original quality, and after 2020 unlimited uploads will still be allowed at a slightly lower "high-quality."

So, there you have it. If you were worried about your OG Pixel losing its unlimited original quality uploads, there's no reason to fret.