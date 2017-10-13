Facebook is a behemoth, no getting around that. It continues to expand its services, especially in the ever-growing official mobile app. Now the company has announced that you can order food directly through its platform.

There are several delivery services that have signed on, so it seems Facebook is taking this seriously. Here's a list of companies it mentions in the blog post:

Delivery.com

DoorDash

ChowNow

Zuppler

EatStreet

Olo

In introducing this, Facebook stated:

"Ordering food for takeout or delivery is supposed to be simple. That’s the point. But somehow it’s gotten complicated. First you need to decide what to eat, then you have to sift through a bunch of options and services."

I never found ordering food to be that difficult or complex, but I digress. This whole thing is tapping into the fact that people use Facebook in a way similar to Yelp, in that they check out what their friends and co-workers have said and look for places nearby.

To try this out for yourself, head over to the Explore menu and then to the Order Food section. Here, you will be presented with several options from which to choose; once you've determined what appeals to you, select Start Order. You will also see if the restaurant in question offers takeout or delivery. After all of this, you have the option to select the service you wish to use — the example in the blog post is that you may already have an account with Delivery.com and want to use them, or you can create a new account without leaving the FB app.

This feature is rolling out to all Android, iOS, and desktop users in the U.S. I haven't received it on my Android devices yet, but it's live on desktop for me.