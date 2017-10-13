October is already almost half-over, if you can believe that. The end of a week is always nice, so why not make it better with some app sales? I promise there are some good ones here today... very good ones. I'm sure you've guessed them by now, but let's get into this.

Free

Apps

  1. Colours Speak: Color Analysis, Undertone, & Style $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
  2. Deep Space VR $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
  3. Privacy Filter Pro - guard from prying eyes $3.00 -> Free; 4 hours left
  4. Weather Route $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
  5. Voice Recorder Pro (License) $2.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  6. English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  7. Food Diary $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  8. Meeting Notes $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  9. SafetyNet Assistant $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  10. App Shortcuts - Easy App Swipe (TUFFS Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  11. Zen Alarm Clock $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  12. SkanApp hands-free doc scanner $7.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  13. LayerPaint HD $6.99 -> $4.49; 6 days left

Games

  1. Animals $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  2. Mountain $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  3. Parkour Flight $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  4. Sea $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  5. Horse Racing & Betting Game (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  6. AngL $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  7. Dracula in Paris Full Version $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  8. Three Towers: The Puzzle Game (Premium) $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  9. Orb Smash $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  10. Quizio PRO: Quiz game $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Oniron 2 icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
  2. 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Rest - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. UX Experience S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. gold purple power amp skin $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  6. Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. Redox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  8. Retrocon - Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  9. poweramp skin metal grey wood $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  10. CPU Widget $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  11. Glasic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  12. Graby - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  13. Infinite S8 Icon Pack $2.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  14. Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  15. Mood Icon Pack $2.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  16. Paper Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  17. poweramp skin android red $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  18. 3D Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  19. Next Launcher Theme Black Diam $2.49 -> Free; 7 days left
  20. Wallpapers $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  21. Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. SayIt Full Unlock $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  2. AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days left
  3. Countdown Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  4. Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; 4 days left
  5. Learn Chinese Mandarin Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  6. PhotoMap PRO Gallery - Photos, Videos and Trips $3.99 -> $2.49; 4 days left
  7. Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days left
  8. Pocket Anatomy $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  9. Walkie-talkie Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 5 days left
  10. Weather Forecasts $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  11. Clone WhatsWeb Pro $6.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  12. NDS Boy! Pro - NDS Emulator $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  13. NannyNotes - Baby tracker and child daily sheet $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
  14. Private DIARY $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  15. Screen Brightness Control $5.99 -> $2.49; 7 days left

Games

  1. Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $5.49; 2 days left
  2. Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $5.49; 2 days left
  3. Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $5.49; 2 days left
  4. Math up to 100 $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  5. Game Maker: Create Games $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  6. Ravensword: Shadowlands 3d RPG $6.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  7. The Game of Life $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  8. Dumber League $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  9. Infinity Duels $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  10. PhaRaBis $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  11. WarPrice $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  12. Arkanoid Defense HD $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  13. Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  14. Cracked Mind: 3D Horror Full $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  15. Sonya The Great Adventure Full $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Black Silver Clock Widget $3.49 -> $0.99; 4 hours left
  2. Gold Glow1 Next Launcher theme $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 hours left
  3. Black Light Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  4. AMETAL Poweramp skin $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  5. Designer Mega Clock Bundle Live Wallpaper $17.99 -> $4.49; 2 days left
  6. ROYCE Digital Clock Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  7. poweramp skin wood lightblue $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  8. GO Locker theme Aton $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  9. Next Launcher Theme Maybach $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  10. poweramp skin alien blue $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  11. Poweramp skin titan $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  12. WatchR - Multi Watch Face $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Cleaner eXtreme Pro $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left