October is already almost half-over, if you can believe that. The end of a week is always nice, so why not make it better with some app sales? I promise there are some good ones here today... very good ones. I'm sure you've guessed them by now, but let's get into this.
Free
Apps
- Colours Speak: Color Analysis, Undertone, & Style $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Deep Space VR $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Privacy Filter Pro - guard from prying eyes $3.00 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Weather Route $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Voice Recorder Pro (License) $2.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Food Diary $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Meeting Notes $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- SafetyNet Assistant $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- App Shortcuts - Easy App Swipe (TUFFS Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Zen Alarm Clock $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- SkanApp hands-free doc scanner $7.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- LayerPaint HD $6.99 -> $4.49; 6 days left
Games
- Animals $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Mountain $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Parkour Flight $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Sea $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Horse Racing & Betting Game (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- AngL $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Dracula in Paris Full Version $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Three Towers: The Puzzle Game (Premium) $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Orb Smash $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Quizio PRO: Quiz game $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Oniron 2 icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Rest - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- UX Experience S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- gold purple power amp skin $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Redox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Retrocon - Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- poweramp skin metal grey wood $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- CPU Widget $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Glasic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Graby - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Infinite S8 Icon Pack $2.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Mood Icon Pack $2.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Paper Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- poweramp skin android red $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- 3D Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Next Launcher Theme Black Diam $2.49 -> Free; 7 days left
- Wallpapers $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
Sale
Apps
- SayIt Full Unlock $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days left
- Countdown Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; 4 days left
- Learn Chinese Mandarin Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- PhotoMap PRO Gallery - Photos, Videos and Trips $3.99 -> $2.49; 4 days left
- Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days left
- Pocket Anatomy $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Walkie-talkie Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 5 days left
- Weather Forecasts $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Clone WhatsWeb Pro $6.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- NDS Boy! Pro - NDS Emulator $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- NannyNotes - Baby tracker and child daily sheet $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- Private DIARY $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Screen Brightness Control $5.99 -> $2.49; 7 days left
Games
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $5.49; 2 days left
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $5.49; 2 days left
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $5.49; 2 days left
- Math up to 100 $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Game Maker: Create Games $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Ravensword: Shadowlands 3d RPG $6.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Dumber League $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Infinity Duels $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- PhaRaBis $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- WarPrice $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Arkanoid Defense HD $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Cracked Mind: 3D Horror Full $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Black Silver Clock Widget $3.49 -> $0.99; 4 hours left
- Gold Glow1 Next Launcher theme $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 hours left
- Black Light Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- AMETAL Poweramp skin $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Designer Mega Clock Bundle Live Wallpaper $17.99 -> $4.49; 2 days left
- ROYCE Digital Clock Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- poweramp skin wood lightblue $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- GO Locker theme Aton $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Next Launcher Theme Maybach $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- poweramp skin alien blue $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Poweramp skin titan $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- WatchR - Multi Watch Face $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Cleaner eXtreme Pro $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
