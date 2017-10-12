'Quantity over quality' must be Motorola's new motto, because the Moto G5S and G5S Plus are the 11th and 12th phones the company has released this year. The G5S is yet another budget phone from Moto, a device that blurs the lines between mid-range and flagship. You can read our review to learn more (we tried out the Plus, but the devices are very similar), but it comes out as a weird product that doesn't make much sense alongside the existing lineup.

Still, if you're a developer hoping to make a custom ROM, you'll be happy to know that Motorola has released the kernel source code for the G5S. The kernel source for the G5S Plus' kernel was released last month, so now we're just waiting on code for the new Moto X4.

You can find the code on GitHub at the source link below. If you're not a developer, you can still probably learn how to make custom ROMs and port Oreo to the G5S before Moto does.