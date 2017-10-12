It's been a while since Google express first launched, but the home delivery service shown no signs of slowing down. Hot on the heels of Walmart, Google Express is now expanding to include Target among the list of stores you can order from, after a successful test of the service in California and NYC. Even better, it works with the Google Assistant (on some devices). Now all your favorite Target brands are just a click or shout from your doorstep.
This isn't regionally limited, either, as some stores on Google Express are. Anyone in the US (outside Alaska and Hawaii) can place an order from Target through the delivery service. Google even plans on adding support for the Target REDcard, as well as personalized order recommendations based on previous Target purchases. In the future, you'll also have the option to pick up your order yourself from a Target store within two hours.
You can also place orders from Target with the Google Assistant. According to the announcement blog post, though, it isn't yet compatible with the Assistant on phones. In fact, Google only explicitly claims that voice controls for Google Express will work with the Assistant on Android TV or via the Google Home, so keep that in mind if you plan on placing any orders via the Assistant. There also isn't any date set yet for phone availability, unfortunately. Hopefully, it isn't too long.
Press Release
Target Deepens Partnership with Google through Google Express Expansion, Voice-Activated Shopping and 2018 Target REDcard Payment Option
Partnership also includes Exploration of Future Style-Focused Digital Experiences
October 12, 2017 10:35 AM Eastern Daylight Time
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) announced today it is deepening its partnership with Google to make online shopping even easier. The partnership includes Target’s nationwide expansion on Google Express, including voice- activated shopping, as well as the addition of Target REDcard as a payment option in 2018. Target and Google also will partner to explore and develop future digital experiences focused on Target’s signature style categories.
“In the markets where we’ve offered Google Express, guests tell us they love the ease and convenience of shopping Target through Google. So we’re excited to offer this service nationwide in time for the busy holiday season”
Tweet this
“In the markets where we’ve offered Google Express, guests tell us they love the ease and convenience of shopping Target through Google. So we’re excited to offer this service nationwide in time for the busy holiday season,” said Mike McNamara, Target’s chief information and digital officer. “What’s even better is that Target and Google teams are working on the next chapter, building experiences that digitally replicate the joy of shopping a Target store to discover stylish and affordable products.”
Google Express and Voice Shopping
The expansion of Google Express follows Target’s successful trial of the home delivery shopping service in California and New York City. By expanding Google Express nationally, more guests will be able to shop Target’s assortment, including exclusive brands that are only available at Target. And since items are shipped from a nearby Target store, guests will receive their orders in just two days.
Google’s announcement today that shopping will soon be available via the Google Assistant on eligible Android phones and iPhones, joining Google Home and Android TV, will allow Target guests to make their “Target Run” from a phone solely using voice commands, a first for the company.
Target REDcard and Additional Future Enhancements
Target will further deepen its partnership with Google in 2018, as Target plans to make the Target REDcard debit or credit card available as an option for Google Express shoppers. That means guests shopping Target through Google Express will enjoy the convenience of REDcard benefits, including 5 percent off most purchases and free shipping.
Beginning in 2018, guests will have the option to pick up their orders in a Target store, where orders are ready in just two hours. Guests also will be able to choose to link their Target.com accounts with Google for a more personalized shopping experience.
Through the partnership, Target and Google teams will collaborate on creating innovative digital experiences using voice and other cutting-edge technologies to elevate Target’s strength in style categories such as home, apparel and beauty.
“At Google, we are focused on continued innovation and making Google Express a platform to help retailers like Target offer consumers a high quality seamless, end-to-end shopping experience,” said Daniel Alegre, President of Retail and Shopping, Google. “We're excited to expand our partnership with Target and bring the Google Assistant to new platforms."
To learn more, read this blogpost on Target’s A Bullseye View.
About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) serves guests at 1,816 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.
Contacts
Target Communications
Eddie Baeb, 612-761-9657
or
Target Media Hotline
612-696-3400
- Source:
Comments