October 12, 2017 10:35 AM Eastern Daylight Time

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) announced today it is deepening its partnership with Google to make online shopping even easier. The partnership includes Target’s nationwide expansion on Google Express, including voice- activated shopping, as well as the addition of Target REDcard as a payment option in 2018. Target and Google also will partner to explore and develop future digital experiences focused on Target’s signature style categories.

“In the markets where we’ve offered Google Express, guests tell us they love the ease and convenience of shopping Target through Google. So we’re excited to offer this service nationwide in time for the busy holiday season,” said Mike McNamara, Target’s chief information and digital officer. “What’s even better is that Target and Google teams are working on the next chapter, building experiences that digitally replicate the joy of shopping a Target store to discover stylish and affordable products.”

Google Express and Voice Shopping

The expansion of Google Express follows Target’s successful trial of the home delivery shopping service in California and New York City. By expanding Google Express nationally, more guests will be able to shop Target’s assortment, including exclusive brands that are only available at Target. And since items are shipped from a nearby Target store, guests will receive their orders in just two days.

Google’s announcement today that shopping will soon be available via the Google Assistant on eligible Android phones and iPhones, joining Google Home and Android TV, will allow Target guests to make their “Target Run” from a phone solely using voice commands, a first for the company.

Target REDcard and Additional Future Enhancements

Target will further deepen its partnership with Google in 2018, as Target plans to make the Target REDcard debit or credit card available as an option for Google Express shoppers. That means guests shopping Target through Google Express will enjoy the convenience of REDcard benefits, including 5 percent off most purchases and free shipping.

Beginning in 2018, guests will have the option to pick up their orders in a Target store, where orders are ready in just two hours. Guests also will be able to choose to link their Target.com accounts with Google for a more personalized shopping experience.

Through the partnership, Target and Google teams will collaborate on creating innovative digital experiences using voice and other cutting-edge technologies to elevate Target’s strength in style categories such as home, apparel and beauty.

“At Google, we are focused on continued innovation and making Google Express a platform to help retailers like Target offer consumers a high quality seamless, end-to-end shopping experience,” said Daniel Alegre, President of Retail and Shopping, Google. “We're excited to expand our partnership with Target and bring the Google Assistant to new platforms."

To learn more, read this blogpost on Target’s A Bullseye View.

