Voice controls are easily one of the best things to have happened to the living room. Gone are the times when we needed separate 'clickers' for every device, and even the universal remote's days are numbered. Now you can even add Hulu on Android TV to the growing list of "yell-compatible" apps, via the Google Assistant.

Support isn't too extensive, but it does cover all the basics. Assistant-compatible controls include play, pause, resume, fast forward, rewind, and skip to the next item. It might be a while yet before voice controls can handle all the navigation functions in the app, but at least you'll be able to do some quick commands via your Google Home or the Assistant on your phone.

The full changelog for this latest update (v2.1.3) is just below:

WHAT'S NEW This update allows for voice control of Hulu on Android TV devices where Google Assistant is available. Use your voice to open Hulu, play shows, pause, resume, fast forward, rewind, and skip to next.

You can download this latest update for your Android TV-powered device via Google Play, or you can sideload it from APK Mirror.