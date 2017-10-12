Rebel Twins has released a sequel to their hit endless runner Dragon Hills. It is titled Dragon Hills 2, and it offers all of the same destructible endless runner fun found in the original, but this time it has a zombie twist. A fittingly overused theme for what is already an overused genre.

Now don't get me wrong. If you enjoy a solid endless runner, Dragon Hills 2 is a competent game. You can expect all of the base concepts found in many of the other endless runners, such as an in-game currency that will net you character upgrades, weapon upgrades, single-use perks, and new levels. While all of these can be upgraded through the coins you earn when playing, purchasing coin packs outright will definitely give you a much more substantial edge.

When it comes time to consider the gameplay, it works simply enough. Just hold your thumb on the screen to have your dragon dig down into the stage's ground, to then take your thumb off the screen in order to see your dragon rise up and jump into the air. This is how your movement works throughout the entire game, where your goal is to collect many coins as you can without dying.

What is nice, is that there is an in-app purchase priced at $1.49 to remove the games numerous advertisements. Once they are removed, you are free to play without any intrusive interruptions. Of course, the other IAPs range up to $18.99, which are mainly used for purchasing coin packs.

Luckily I have found that you can progress without these coin packs at an even pace. While it does not take long to get used to the single tap digging mechanic, boss fights can be troublesome without a bit of grinding. I suppose that is par for the course for the majority of endless runners.

Of course, if you are interested in the full feature list of what Dragon Hills 2 has to offer, please read the quoted text below.

• Super fun, fast and furious gameplay

• Fully destructible terrain (buildings, bridges, vehicles and more)

• Epic boss battles, 21 towers to conquer and 3 completely different and exciting worlds to explore

• Upgradeable weapons, dragons and explosive power-ups available for unlocking

• Easy to learn, intuitive one-touch controls combined with innovative gameplay

• Achievements and leaderboards to compete with friends

So yeah, Dragon Hills 2 is merely a continuation of the endless runner mechanics set forth in the original title. While it includes a pretty hum-drum theme of zombies, if you had enjoyed the first release, I see no reason why you wouldn't have fun with this sequel. Sure the ads and IAPs may be a little intrusive, but the fact that this is a free game that at least gives you a chance to check out the gameplay without going out of pocket sure makes these issues a little easier to swallow.