Following the exclusive launch of Peter Dinklage's Rememory on Play Movies, Google doesn't seem to be slowing down and is already at it with another exclusive for its movies and TV service. This time, forget the drama, we're full on horror/thriller/gore with Amityville: The Awakening.
I am not a fan of the genre — I have one heart, why torture it by watching this stuff? — so I had to watch the trailer with one and a half eyes closed. It seems to be the perfect haunted house story, with a history of a gory murder, creepy children, voices, bugs, visions, and a comatose child to make things even worse. You can watch the original trailer from 2015 below (apparently the movie was delayed a lot), followed by a new exclusive scene.
Amityville: The Awakening will debut in the US on October 28, but it will be exclusively available from Google Play before that on October 12. It will also be free for a limited time until November 8. We'll update this post with the link once the movie is available so you can grab it. I know I won't, you can't even pay me to watch this stuff.
Today's the day! Grab your movie here. Maybe you can even zip down to the corner store for some snacks and get a pre-Halloween party going.
Press Release
EVERY HOUSE HAS A HISTORY. THIS ONE HAS A LEGEND.
STARRING BELLA THORNE, JENNIFER JASON LEIGH, CAMERON MONAGHAN, MCKENNA GRACE AND JENNIFER MORRISON
AVAILABLE FOR FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME EXCLUSIVELY ON GOOGLE PLAY STARTING OCTOBER 12, 2017
IN SELECT THEATERS OCTOBER 28, 2017
LOS ANGELES, CA (September 21, 2017) – Forty years later, something is stirring again as a new family moves into 112 Ocean Avenue in AMITYVILLE: THE AWAKENING, the terrifying revival of the popular franchise. The film will debut exclusively for free for a limited time on Google Play* on October 12, 2017 and will also be released by Dimension Films in select theaters on October 28, 2017.
Written and directed by Franck Khalfoun (MANIAC, P2), the film stars Bella Thorne (FAMOUS IN LOVE, SCREAM, SHAKE IT UP), Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh (THE HATEFUL EIGHT, ANOMALISA, SINGLE WHITE FEMALE), Cameron Monaghan (SHAMELESS, GOTHAM, THE GIVER, VAMPIRE ACADEMY), Taylor Spreitler (MELISSA & JOEY, DAYS OF OUR LIVES), Mckenna Grace (GIFTED, DESIGNATED SURVIVOR) and Jennifer Morrison (ONCE UPON A TIME).
AMITYVILLE: THE AWAKENING was produced by Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions (GET OUT, THE PURGE, INSIDIOUS, PARANORMAL ACTIVITY), Daniel Farrands (THE HAUNTING IN CONNECTICUT) and Casey La Scala (DONNIE DARKO, THE REMAINING).
The film follows Belle (Bella Thorne) and her family after they move into their new home, but when strange phenomena begin to occur in the house, Belle begins to suspect her mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh) isn’t telling her everything. She soon realizes they just moved into the infamous Amityville house where between illusion and reality lies evil.
AMITYVILLE: THE AWAKENING has a runtime of approximately 87 minutes and is rated PG-13.
*AMITYVILLE: THE AWAKENING will be available for free from October 12 to November 8, 2017 on Google Play to residents in the United States and Canada.
