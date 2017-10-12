Following the exclusive launch of Peter Dinklage's Rememory on Play Movies, Google doesn't seem to be slowing down and is already at it with another exclusive for its movies and TV service. This time, forget the drama, we're full on horror/thriller/gore with Amityville: The Awakening.

I am not a fan of the genre — I have one heart, why torture it by watching this stuff? — so I had to watch the trailer with one and a half eyes closed. It seems to be the perfect haunted house story, with a history of a gory murder, creepy children, voices, bugs, visions, and a comatose child to make things even worse. You can watch the original trailer from 2015 below (apparently the movie was delayed a lot), followed by a new exclusive scene.

Amityville: The Awakening will debut in the US on October 28, but it will be exclusively available from Google Play before that on October 12. It will also be free for a limited time until November 8. We'll update this post with the link once the movie is available so you can grab it. I know I won't, you can't even pay me to watch this stuff.