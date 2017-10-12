Alright, all of you Clash Royale fans out there, if you didn't already know, Clash Royale's Epic Quests Update recently went live on the Play Store as of October 9th. While this article is a titch late, I figured this news might still be of some use. If you happened to have left the game prior to this update or were still on the fence whether you should check out this popular battle arena multiplayer game, it would seem with the release of this new update, now is a great time to jump on in.
As you can see in the above trailer, the Epic Quests Update brings quite a big change to the game. As the name of the update would imply, Quests are now available. The way they work is each player gets a maximum of three quests at one time, where you have the option to replace a single quest once every 24 hours. So even if you have a quest you feel you can't complete or it simply doesn't sound like fun, you can replace it with something new the next day.
Another new feature is the new Touchdown game mode where the primary objective is to get any troop to the opposing side's end zone. Something to keep in mind with this new mode is the fact that there are no Crown Towers, as the only way to earn Crowns is by getting your troops to the end zone of the opposing team. Of course, if you'd like more details you can check out the below video to get a better sense of what Touchdown offers.
But that's not all folks. You can expect even more changes to the game with the release of the Epic Quests Update. For the full list, please read the quoted text below.
QUESTS
- Take on daily and weekly Quests to earn epic rewards
- Rewards include Super Magical and Legendary Chests!
- Watch our EPIC QUESTS update trailer!
NEW GAME MODES
- Touchdown is a sporty new game mode - without towers - watch the reveal livestream!
- Earn gold and gems by taking down towers during Gold Rush and Gem Rush events
- Now you can chat and have a rematch with your 2v2 teammate
- Mirror Battles give you and your opponent the exact same deck
- Challenges come in more shapes and sizes, and unlock at level 5
IMPROVEMENTS
- Share and copy decks from outside the game
- We've revamped the Shop, check it out for Daily Deals
- Collect a free Epic Card from the Shop every Sunday!
- Gems are no longer refunded for Custom Tournaments if no players join or battle
- News Royale, now in glorious full screen!
NEW CARDS
- We've got a better system for releasing new cards, so each new card will be a real surprise! Find out more in the latest episode of Radio Royale.
BALANCE
- Note: with the introduction of Quests, we will remove Achievements in the next update
- We've re-balanced several cards - find out what's changing.
So there you have it. There are a ton of new modes and gameplay tweaks brought forward with this Epic Quests Update, all with a dash of rebalancing to ensure stable gameplay. Though, as with any change to a popular competitive game, I am sure some people will not be pleased while others will be ecstatic about these new tweaks. But so it goes in the life any multiplayer-focused gamer.
