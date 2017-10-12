Asmodee Digital has just released a new card game on the Play Store. It is called Smash Up - The Shufflebuilding Game, and it's a digital recreation of the award-winning physical "shufflebuilding" game Smash Up. You can grab this new release today for $4.99, and despite in-app purchases being clearly listed on the game's Play Store page, there are in fact none to be found in the game. That's right, this is a fully premium release.

In the simplest of terms, Smash Up - The Shufflebuilding Game is a strategy card game. The central mechanic of the game has you drafting two faction decks from a choice of pirates, ninjas, robots, zombies, etc, in order to combine them to create a dominant hybrid team. Each faction brings a different game mechanism into play, which makes for plenty of strategic gameplay. Of course, the shufflebuilding aspect comes into play when you take the two decks you created and shuffle them into a larger deck, to then compete against an opponent to see who can smash the most bases.

While this gameplay may sound confusing at first, it does not take long to get the hang of it. Considering that there is a built-in tutorial system designed to help players learn, there shouldn't be any issue trying to figure out how the game works. And unlike many of the card-based games found on the Play Store, you won't need to worry about upgrades, card packs, or any of that other free-to-play nonsense.

Much like the physical Smash Up game, this digital version supports 2 -4 players. This is accomplished through online cross-platform multiplayer. If that does not float your boat, you also have the ability to play solo against the AI.

It is also clear that Google Play Games Services is present with the inclusion of a leaderboard and achievement system. Sadly there is no word on whether or not cloud saves are supported.

So if you are looking for a new competitive card game to play against your friends and family that isn't looking to pilfer your wallet, Smash Up - The Shufflebuilding Game is a solid option. While I wouldn't say it is comparable to FTP games such as Hearthstone, it is a great choice for a digital tabletop experience.