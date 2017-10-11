The Pixel 2 and 2 XL were announced last week, but with most variants not shipping for a few weeks, those of you pre-ordered one are probably getting a little antsy. But starting tomorrow, October 12th, Verizon stores will have floor units of the Pixel 2s for customers (and eager tech nerds) to play with.

Get a hands-on preview of the new Pixel 2. Head to your nearest Verizon store on 10/12. https://t.co/4tf4HuDJGq pic.twitter.com/HWCRRdXUfY — Scott Charlston (@scottcharlston) October 11, 2017

This information comes courtesy of a Verizon PR manager by the name of Scott Charlston, so it's definitely reliable. Tomorrow, you'll be able to walk into a Verizon store and check Google's latest phones out. Hopefully there's a panda Pixel 2 XL out for people like Ryne to ooh and ahh at. After all, you guys have to wait 5-6 weeks for your phones.

Let us know if any of you guys are planning a trip to the nearest Verizon store tomorrow. I'm thinking about it.