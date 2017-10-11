Twitter is a great place to find out about stuff that's going on right now. In fact, it's often the first place to get news about certain things, as information spreads through the platform incredibly quickly. Understandably, Twitter wants to leverage its position as a place for first-hand topical content, and its latest attempt to do so is a new feature called 'Happening now.'
Feel the roar of the crowd, no matter where you are.
We're rolling out a new way to see what's happening now, starting with sports in 🇺🇸! Available on Android and iOS starting today. https://t.co/lmBFCK4DG0 pic.twitter.com/cv4wL8hCxA
— Twitter (@Twitter) October 10, 2017
The new section can be found right at the top of the app's homepage when an event is going on, and tapping on it will bring up the latest tweets relating to it. If you're not interested in the event in question, you can tap the little down arrow in the top right corner of the image and hide it from your feed.
For the time being, only US sports games are supported by the feature, but breaking news and other events will soon be added. As pointed out by Casey Newton of the Verge (below), 'Happening now' joins a number of other Twitter features in doing a vaguely similar thing. It's a good example of an app hedging its bets to see what users go for.
Still: Twitter now has Highlights, Moments, ICYMI, and Happening Now. All halfhearted versions of the same thing. It’s a mess
— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) October 10, 2017
It's unclear whether 'Happening now' comes as a server-side update or as part of the latest version of the app. Twitter 7.17.0 was released yesterday, so it's possible you'll need that to get the new section. You can update via the Play Store link below, or you can sideload the latest version from APKMirror.
Let us know if any of you have come across the new feature yet, and which version of the app you're running if so.
