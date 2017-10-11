We've covered Google's photo-editing app, Snapseed, plenty of times here. It's one of the best photo manipulation apps available for Android, especially considering it's completely free. If you needed more proof that the app is awesome, maybe the app's 50 million downloads will convince you.

The Play Store page for Snapseed now reports the app has between 50 and 100 million downloads. It currently sits at an average rating of 4.5 stars, with 479k 5-star reviews. Not bad at all. If you haven't tried out the app for yourself, you can download it for free from the Play Store below. All you need is an Android device running KitKat or higher.