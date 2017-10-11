In the increasingly capricious social media industry, Snapchat is something of a veteran these days. As it struggles to stay relevant in the lives young smartphones users around the world, it continues to throw various new features at the wall in the hope that some will stick. The latest lightbulb moment from the company comes in the form of 'Context Cards,' which offer you additional information about where the snap you're viewing was taken.
The premise is so simple you wonder why they've only just come up with it. When you're viewing a snap or a story in the app, you can swipe up from the bottom to view contextual information about the location of the sender. The cards will contain material from various partners, including TripAdvisor, Foursquare, and Michelin. There will also be action buttons for services like Uber, Lyft, OpenTable, and more.
Its clear Snapchats wants you to stay in the app a little longer while also giving you a gateway to more useful information, and it might not be a bad move. There's no getting around the potential for creepiness, though, so I hope there's a way to turn off location data for snaps you send. I'm sure not everyone wishes to share their location with every snap.
I'll leave you with this heartwarming quote from the press release:
"With Context Cards, Snaps have become the visual starting point for learning more about the world, empowering our community to get more information about anything that catches their eye."
Lovely. I feel empowered already.
