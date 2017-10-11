The Essential Phone is already a gorgeous phone in its debut Moon Black, but us tech enthusiasts seem to have a thing for panda-themed phones (black front, white back). Just look at how many people went crazy over the 'Black & White' Pixel 2 XL. But before the Pixel 2 XL was even unveiled, Essential already had a Pure White version of the PH-1 in the works. And now, it's finally for sale.

Aside from the new color, there are no other changes to the Essential Phone. The back is still ceramic, and the frame still titanium. That's good, because the PH-1 is already one of the most well-designed phones on the market. This isn't even the last color variant Essential will be releasing; 'Stellar Gray' and 'Ocean Depths' still aren't out.

Essential claims that the Pure White PH-1 is now available from its site, Amazon, Best Buy, and Sprint, but the only place you can actually get one right now is essential.com. Amazon is showing it as shipping in one to two months, Best Buy is just showing it as 'coming soon' for both the unlocked and 'out of stock' for the Sprint models, and Sprint doesn't even show it as an option. Perhaps tomorrow we'll see those sites updated.