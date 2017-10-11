Amazon Prime is awesome, let's just get that out of the way. Everyone knows most of the benefits from the subscription service by now, but the thing that I hear that keeps some people away is the cost. Despite it being not unreasonable, it's understandable that not every person can afford it. Students are typically among that category, but Amazon has announced new pricing for college kids. You can get everything Prime-related for $5.49 a month — that's the price of a decent cup of coffee on my campus.

Consequently, I don't buy much coffee on campus, but I digress. This student pricing is half of the normal monthly subscription cost, which is pretty neat. In case you don't know, Prime is especially helpful around the start of each semester; two-day shipping on textbooks has saved me more times than I'd like to admit.

In addition to the shipping, you get access to Prime Video, Music, Photos, Reading, and Twitch Prime (meaning you can sub to your favorite streamer once a month, which is pretty great). Students who are enrolled at a two- or four-year university can sign up using their .edu email addresses. If you'd rather just get the final cost out of the way, Prime Student is also available at $49 per year (this is, obviously, the cheaper way to go). To sign up, just head over to the second source link below.