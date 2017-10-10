Games are great. Cheap games are even better. But free games are the best of them all. We're now giving away ten codes for the latest Humble Mobile Bundle: the Made in Korea pack, which features seven games from developers based out of South (not North, for obvious reasons) Korea.

Regularly, you'd have to pay $1 to get the old school LCD-style shooter I.F.O and the stealth action game the SilverBullet. $5 would get you those two games, along with the point-and-click adventure Replica, the abstract storyteller REDDEN, and the unique space platformer 6180 the moon. And if you pay over $5, you'll get all that, plus horror adventure Dim Light and puzzle-platformer Sally's Law. Also included is the REDDEN soundtrack if you pay over $5.