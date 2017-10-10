If you're not a Sprint customer who's in-tune with all the carrier's quirks and features, you probably haven't heard of CallingPLUS. After all, only three phones currently support it - that is, until now. The LG G6 has become the fourth Sprint phone to support CallingPLUS with this latest update.
The G6 joins the ranks of Galaxy J7 Perx, LG Stylo 3, and Galaxy S8/S8+ in the CallingPLUS stables. What exactly does CallingPLUS entail, you ask? Well, it's basically a combination of VoLTE and WiFi calling (you can read more about it here). The G6 was already capable of WiFi calling on its own, but this VoLTE bit is new.
Here's the changelog:
Fixes
- Adds Calling Plus and support for Wholesale VoWiFi
- Includes the latest Android security patches
It's not too clear what "Wholesale VoWiFi" is and how it differs from regular voice over WiFi, but that's what Sprint says is new. Also on board are the "latest" security patches, which are presumably October's. The update, which carries software version LS993ZV8, was apparently released over-the-air on October 3rd, so some of you may have already seen it. According to this XDA thread, it also increases LTE speeds, call quality, and battery life.
Sprint G6 owners, let us know if you've installed this hefty 775MB OTA yet.
