Netgear has long been known for its networking and storage products, but the Arlo camera division is becoming a force to be reckoned with in its own right. The company saw good results from the release of Arlo Pro last year, and it's following that up with a second-generation Arlo Pro. The Arlo Pro 2 is going on sale now, and it's a bit more expensive than the previous Arlo Pro. The added cost gets you a resolution bump to 1080p, support for extra wired capabilities, and more.

At a glance, the Arlo Pro 2 looks almost like the old camera, and even on closer inspection, they're virtually identical. Arlo Pro 2 is a completely wireless camera like the Arlo Pro first-gen, but you get several new video capabilities. Most importantly, the new camera has 1080p video output (130-degree field of view) instead of 720p like the last one. The previous Arlo had a sensor capable of 1080p, but Netgear says it's made sure the new camera has the power to record and process 1080p video without overheating. Like last year's Arlo Pro, this camera can operate for months without a recharge.

One of the main selling points of Arlo security cameras is that you don't need to plug them into power. However, Arlo Pro 2 is designed to operate in either wired or wireless mode. If you have the camera plugged in, it's able to do some extra things like record 24/7 video (with the applicable subscription plan). There's also the new "Look back" feature. The camera basically keeps recording a small buffer of video all the time while plugged in. If it detects motion, it can save that buffered video so you get a longer clip that might show more of what happened. Custom activity zones work with the wired Arlo Pro 2 as well. Arlo's beta smart alerts feature is still just in beta, though.

Arlo has Alexa integration with its cameras, so you can pull up the video feed on an Echo Show or Fire TV device with a voice command. The company is working on Assistant integration in the form of voice commands to control your cameras, but video streaming via Assistant is not happening yet. The version shown off by Google and Nest at the recent event was only just made available to partners, so it'll take a while.

Arlo Pro 2 can be purchased as an add-on camera for those currently using Arlo systems. The hub is unchanged from the last-gen product, so you can be up and running at 1080p in a few minutes. The camera by itself is $219.99, about $40 more than the Arlo Pro. A kit with the required wireless hub and two Arlo Pro 2 cameras will run you $479.99, and the larger 4-camera kit is $799.99. Remember, you can mix and match Arlo Pro cameras, so those 720p cams won't go to waste. Arlo cameras have 7 days of video storage, but you can subscribe to a $10 monthly plan for 30 days of storage on as many as 10 cameras.

Press Release

THE BEST-SELLING WIRE-FREE SECURITY CAMERA JUST GOT BETTER! NETGEAR ARLO PRO 2 NOW WITH 1080p HD VIDEO

SAN JOSE, California — Oct. 10, 2017 —NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the worldwide leader in home networking and smart home security products, is introducing the next generation of the popular award-winning Arlo Pro camera. The new Arlo Pro 2 Wire-Free Security Camera includes all the great features which made Arlo Pro the world’s top-selling security camera and now has even more great features to address customer needs. Arlo Pro 2 includes higher quality 1080p HD video, a plug-in option with solar power and support for Amazon® Alexa™ for live monitoring of your cameras from the Echo Show and TVs connected with FireTV. The Arlo Pro 2 weather-resistant cameras can be placed just about anywhere. With a sleek, compact design and inconspicuous profile, the Arlo Pro 2 Wire-Free Security Camera System keeps a discreet yet vigilant eye on your home and business, loved ones, employees, pets, and visitors, both indoors and out– from the front porch to the back garden through rain, snow or sunshine. And with the Arlo Solar Panel (sold separately), the rechargeable batteries can be kept fully charged with only a few days of full sunlight. With the captured video now in 1080p resolution, Arlo Pro 2 cameras record in crisp HD video that

The Arlo Pro 2 weather-resistant cameras can be placed just about anywhere. With a sleek, compact design and inconspicuous profile, the Arlo Pro 2 Wire-Free Security Camera System keeps a discreet yet vigilant eye on your home and business, loved ones, employees, pets, and visitors, both indoors and out– from the front porch to the back garden through rain, snow or sunshine. And with the Arlo Solar Panel (sold separately), the rechargeable batteries can be kept fully charged with only a few days of full sunlight. With the captured video now in 1080p resolution, Arlo Pro 2 cameras record in crisp HD video that

With the captured video now in 1080p resolution, Arlo Pro 2 cameras record in crisp HD video that enable the capability to zoom in for even greater detail. Just pinch-to-zoom in the Arlo app to highlight an area to view the video with incredible clarity. The 130-degree field of view, night vision and advanced motion detection technology equip the new Arlo Pro 2 to capture every moment with great clarity. The Arlo Pro 2 also includes a built-in speaker and microphone for 2-way communication, and the base station comes equipped with a siren which can be triggered remotely or by motion or audio detection. These audio features allow you to hear everything going on in and around the home or

The Arlo Pro 2 also includes a built-in speaker and microphone for 2-way communication, and the base station comes equipped with a siren which can be triggered remotely or by motion or audio detection. These audio features allow you to hear everything going on in and around the home or business, and control it remotely via the Arlo app on a smartphone. Whether you’re talking to the delivery person, the kids or pets, checking in on the cleaning crew, or confronting intruders, it has never been easier to put a stop to crime, mischief or neglect — before it happens. Arlo Pro 2 provides added benefits when plugged in while indoors. This latest addition to the Arlo family detects motion and can start recording video even faster. With the new Look Back pre-recording feature available while the camera is plugged in, video moments are captured before motion activity is even detected. Look Back creates a video recording with three seconds of footage before the triggered event, providing

Arlo Pro 2 provides added benefits when plugged in while indoors. This latest addition to the Arlo family detects motion and can start recording video even faster. With the new Look Back pre-recording feature available while the camera is plugged in, video moments are captured before motion activity is even detected. Look Back creates a video recording with three seconds of footage before the triggered event, providing a more complete picture of what occurred. Motion activity zones are also supported with the Arlo Pro 2. To create a custom Activity Zone,

plug the Arlo Pro 2 into an outlet and highlight the specific areas you wish to monitor through the app. Notifications will be sent via the app on your mobile device when motion is detected within that zone. You can also subscribe to the optional continuous video recording (CVR), a paid plan to capture video continuously, 24/7, ensuring you never miss a moment. Included with the purchase of the camera system is the basic Arlo plan, which covers up to five (5) cameras, and provides a rolling seven (7) days of free cloud storage for the life of

Included with the purchase of the camera system is the basic Arlo plan, which covers up to five (5) cameras, and provides a rolling seven (7) days of free cloud storage for the life of product. All service plans for Arlo Pro 2, as with other Arlo Smart Home Security Cameras, are designed to give control over to the customer as to how long each video will be stored and how many cameras have been connected. Optional subscription-based service plans are available for Arlo systems of more than five cameras. You can also upgrade to CVR to keep nonstop recordings in the cloud to review any minute of the day. Arlo Pro 2 includes a new smart arm/disarm scheduling capability so the cameras can be active based on your schedule or location.

To make your smart home security even more intuitive and effective, Arlo Pro 2 can be connected to smart home devices through platforms such as IFTTT and Samsung SmartThings®. Using the Arlo Skill for Amazon Alexa, you can view live feeds or recorded video from an Arlo camera, on the screen of the Amazon Echo Show™ or the Amazon Fire TV™. With a simple voice command, ask Alexa to ‘show the ‘front door,’‘the back yard’ or ‘the driveway’, and anywhere else the Arlo camera had been placed eliminating the need to navigate the app.

“Arlo Pro 2 reflects our singular focus on delivering the most innovative, flexible and easy to use smart security solutions for homes and businesses.” said Pat Collins, senior vice president of Arlo products at NETGEAR. “With 1080p HD video, combined with our patented wire-free design, Arlo Pro 2 provides customers with an exceptional video experience and an unparalleled capability to monitor every angle of their property, inside and outside, day and night. And with more power options, and the ability to optimize motion detection with activity zones, we continue to advance Arlo’s flexibility and intelligence to deliver the most comprehensive set of tools for protection of what matters most.

Pricing and Availability

Arlo Pro 2 Add-on Camera is now available for $219.99. The Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera System with two cameras and including base station is available now starting at an MSRP in the U.S. of $479.99. Arlo Pro 2, Arlo Pro and Arlo wire-free cameras are interchangeable. You can add the new Arlo Pro 2 cameras to an installed Arlo Pro or Arlo Wire-Free base station, or can opt to use any existing Arlo wire-free cameras with the new Arlo Pro Base Station.