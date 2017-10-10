ZTE announced its 'Quartz' smartwatch back in April, and it was the company's first Android Wear watch. It had 3G and was priced pretty competitively, but was exclusive to T-Mobile. That exclusivity hasn't changed, but the price has - it's now half off.

As far as technical specifications, the ZTE Quartz has the same Snapdragon 2100 CPU and 4GB of storage that most Android Wear watches have. It also has a 500mAh battery, a 1.4" full circle OLED display with Gorilla Glass 3, and GPS connectivity. Additionally, this supports interchangeable 22mm watch bands, unlike the LG Watch Sport. You can connect the Quartz to your existing T-Mobile number using the carrier's DIGITS service, and receive calls/texts as you would on your smartphone (but without your phone being connected).

However, there are a few notable omissions on this watch. There's no NFC, light sensor, or heart rate sensor. The design is also a bit clunky, and the lack of a digital crown makes UI navigation harder. You can read Ryan's review for all the details. Still, $99 is a pretty good price for any smartwatch, especially one with cellular connectivity. If you're a T-Mobile customer, you can buy it from the link below (change the dropdown menu to 'Pay in Full' to see the discount).