Lenovo's introduced a bunch of new models to the Moto brand since it acquired Motorola, and one of those is the Moto Z2 Force. The Z2 Force is basically Motorola's flagship, and in our review, we found that while it was incredibly quick and took nice pictures, it was just too expensive. But now, Best Buy is offering up the Verizon Z2 Force for a stunningly low $456 with a free Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod.

As Motorola's most expensive phone, the Moto Z2 Force comes with top-notch specifications. They include a 5.5" 1440p AMOLED display with ShatterShield, a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, dual 12MP rear cameras, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 2730mAh battery. It's just 6.1mm thick, and comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat on board. Unfortunately, there's no headphone jack, but that's quickly becoming a sign of the times.

Best Buy is taking a whopping $300 off the Moto Z2 Force for Verizon customers, dropping the price from $756 ($31.50/month) to $456 ($19/month). We also can't forget about that free Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod, which usually retails for $239. AT&T and Sprint are offering $200 discounts, but since their Forces' MSRPs were higher in the first place, the deal isn't nearly as good. AT&T's Z2 Force goes from $810 to $609.90, and Sprint's $792 to $591.84.

All these discounts are reflected in monthly payments, so you can't just pay the phone off and leave. The projector deal expires on 10/31 at 11:59pm ET for Verizon and AT&T, and 10/12 at 11:59pm ET for Sprint. To redeem your free projector Moto Mod and have it mailed to you, head here.