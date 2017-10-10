JBL is a strong name in the Bluetooth speaker market, especially when you consider that you can go to Walmart or Target and grab one to suit your budget and needs. One of the most eye-catching models is the colorful Pulse 3 and right now, you can grab one for $179.99 from Best Buy, B&H, Crutchfield, JBL, and Amazon (third-party seller). That's $20 in savings.

With twelve hours of battery life, IPX7 water-resistance, and synchronized lighting, the Pulse 3 can go with you almost anywhere. It can also connect with other JBL Connect+-enabled speakers, meaning that you can get a really awesome light show going. It also supports Siri and Google Now (pretty sure there's no Assistant support). Both the white and black models are on sale, too.

The retailers linked below do not equal an exhaustive list of where you can get this deal, but it's a good place to start. Pick your store of choice and get going.