August Home Ships Doorbell Cam Pro;

Know Who’s at the Door for Security, Day and Night

Integrated Flood Light for Full-color HD Video at Night and HindSight™ Captures Video Even Before People Arrive

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2017 — August Home, Inc. the leading provider of smart locks and smart home access products and services, today began shipping theAugust Doorbell Cam Pro. The August Doorbell Cam Pro lets people see and speak with visitors at their door from a smartphone, even when they’re not home. The new Doorbell Cam Pro includes an integrated flood light for color night-time video, which can also be motion triggered to scare away would-be thieves.

In addition to the integrated flood light, Doorbell Cam Pro includes a new feature called HindSight™. HindSight captures video before people approach, even if they don’t press the doorbell. This ensures that the recording includes the entire motion event, rather than seeing a person walking away, for example. August Video Recording lets users replay, download and share recordings of activity at their door – visitors who ring the doorbell and any motion or missed visitor – all from the August app. The Doorbell Cam Pro features improved video quality for crisper video recording, especially for motion events.

“With the Doorbell Cam Pro we’ve added powerful new features that let consumers control and monitor their door from anywhere. Whether they are having packages delivered safely inside their home or using the Doorbell Cam Pro as a security device,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of August Home. “With its integrated flood light, the Doorbell Cam Pro now delivers crisp, full color HD video at night rather than blurry grayscale video so you can truly see what’s happening at your door. And our HindSight feature ensures you are capturing a complete video so you don’t miss a moment.”

August Doorbell Cam Pro lets consumers see and speak with visitors at the door, from anywhere, for security, day and night. Motion detection triggers alerts whenever something is happening at the front door. Doorbell Cam Pro is equipped with two-way audio and one-way video using an HD camera, which gives a clear view of visitors from a smartphone, while ensuring privacy. Through the August app, customers can view activity outside their door in real-time. A new chime control lets users silence the doorbell inside the house and continue to receive alerts on their phone to keep things quiet while a baby is napping, for example.

The Doorbell Cam operates as a Bluetooth low energy (BLE) Wi-Fi bridge giving users the ability to securely unlock/lock their door to let visitors in remotely. TheAugust Smart Lock Pro and August Smart Lock integrate with the August Doorbell Cam so that users can see and speak with visitors and let them in from a single app screen, for total control over the front door. The new Doorbell Cam Pro also includes a USB dock for easy set-up prior to installation and mounting. The Doorbell Cam is easy to install and replaces an existing doorbell and wiring.

Pricing & Availability

August Doorbell Cam Pro is available immediately, priced at $199, in silver and dark gray from retailers including amazon.com, Best Buy and august.com. August Video Recording is available for $4.99 a month or $49.99 for a one-year plan. For more information about August products and services, visit august.com.

August Home Access Products

August Home Access Products include the August Smart Lock, August Smart Keypad and August Doorbell Cam. Together, these products turn a smartphone into a command center for the front door, allowing people to manage their front door from anywhere. With an August Smart Lock, people can lock and unlock their door, create virtual keys for guests and keep track of who comes and goes with a 24/7 activity log. The August Smart Keypad also lets users create unique entry codes for themselves, family, friends and service providers to unlock an August Smart Lock without a traditional key or smartphone. The August Doorbell Cam lets consumers see and speak with visitors at the door, from anywhere, using a smartphone.

August Home Access Services

August Home products become even more powerful with the ability to integrate leading brands and platforms that expand the capabilities of the products. August Home Access Services include leading platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant and Nest. Additional August partners include premier security provider Honeywell Total Connect, Wink and Logitech Harmony.

About August Home, Inc.

At August Home we are all about secure, smart access. Our products and services give consumers total control over the front door from a smartphone. Ranked number three on the Wall Street Journal’s 25 Top Tech Companies to Watch, August is headquartered in San Francisco, California.