Games

Stranger Things: The Game

Android Police coverage: Mornings are for coffee and contemplation but also for playing 'Stranger Things: The Game'

Stranger Things: The Game was recently released on the Play Store as a free tie-in product for the acclaimed hit Netflix TV show that will soon be launching its second season. Keep in mind the story of the game takes place in between season 1 and season 2 of the TV show. So for those who have not seen it yet, you may want to hold off on playing this release until you have. For those of you that have, you should jump in as soon as you can as the adventure gameplay found within offers a fantastic experience that absolutely shouldn't be missed.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

The official game for Stranger Things from Netflix and BonusXP. Stranger Things are afoot again in Hawkins, Indiana. Join Hopper and the kids on a new, action-packed adventure.

It's 1984 all over again. Stranger Things: The Game is an action adventure game true to the games our heroes would have played back in the day.

Explore Hawkins and its surroundings. See your favorite locations like Mirkwood Forest and Hawkins Lab. Uncover exciting areas you've never seen before.

Solve puzzles with the unique abilities of each character. Lucas can nail anything with his Wrist Rocket. Nancy has a whole set of bats to swing this time.

Collect all the Eggos and Gnomes you can lay your hands on. You never know what they might unlock...

Batman: The Enemy Within

Android Police coverage: Telltale Games has released the first and second episode of 'Batman: The Enemy Within'

Batman: The Enemy Within is the latest chapter in Telltale Games Batman-themed adventure game series. It will contain 5 episodes, where the first is offered for free and the second is the latest one released. The rest should follow shortly. This time around you will be battling it out with the Riddler where you must decide the path Batman follows to solve the new crisis plaguing Gotham City.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $14.99

The Riddler has returned to terrorize Gotham City, but his gruesome puzzles merely foreshadow an even greater crisis. With the arrival of a ruthless federal agent and the return of a still nascent Joker, Batman must navigate uneasy alliances while Bruce Wayne undertakes a perilous series of deceptions.

Android Police coverage: Bandai Namco's English version of 'DigimonLinks' is a complete mess

DigimonLinks is an all-new Digimon game for Android that has fully embraced a free-to-play monetization model. This means you can expect gacha mechanics broken up into three styles of character loot crates, where each one asks for specific amounts of differing in-game currencies. While many may not mind this model, it can interfere with the collection aspects of this monster collection game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

In Digimon Links connect both the real and digital worlds. All your Digimon favorites come to life in Digimon Links. Grow stronger with the bonds you form with your Digimon, and find out the cause of the disturbances in the Digital World.

PAC-MAN Hats 2

Android Police coverage: Bandai Namco just published 'PAC-MAN Hats 2' on the Play Store as a beta release

PAC-MAN Hats 2 is an all-new Pac-Man themed game from Bandai Namco. It takes the tried and true mechanics found in the regular series and adds powerful hats into the mix. These hats afford you special powers that can be used against the ever-present ghosts chasing you across the game's board. They also allow for a bit of strategic planning on how to tackle each level, which is an interesting way to change up the core gameplay.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs ? (none currently listed)

Classic, but better. PAC-MAN is up for something new:

Start an incredible adventure of 90 levels

The classic gameplay, spiced up with surprises

Unlock hats with super abilities

Discover and beat fresh new mazes

Open chests full of glorious rewards

Dungeon Tails

Dungeon Tails is an action RPG roguelike with 16 randomized levels and 30+visual hero variations. The graphics offer a pleasant look that is a little lacking in detail. The gameplay itself offers roguelike gameplay mixed with a few progression mechanics so that you can at least feel as though you are earning some progress. So while this may not be a hardcore experience, what is offered is still fun and enjoyable.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Save the Lizard Kingdom by embarking on a dangerous journey into caverns full of cute monsters, traps, loot and surprises. Packs of monsters are trying to stop you from rummaging through the dungeon and taking their gold. During your adventure you’ll meet imaginative horde of enemies that are ready and prepared to stop you in your tracks.

Portal Walk

Portal Walk is actually a couple of weeks old, but since it was not covered in a previous roundup, I have included it in this week's list. For the most part, it's a slick looking platformer that has you navigating your way from point A to point B while trying your best to stay alive. There are 33 levels split up into 3 chapters, and there are plenty of boss battles to break up the monotony.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 per item

Portal Walk is adventure and relaxing platform game about Eugene. Eugene stuck between worlds and trying to find way back home. Enter the portal and join to awesome adventures during worlds. Find keys, fight with enemies, accumulate energy and protect yourself.

A fun and relaxing platformer

33 large levels and 3 chapters

Boss battles

Better play with sound

Lucius Demake

Lucius Demake is a new point and click adventure game modeled after many of the classics from the 80's with a 70's horror movie twist. The 8-bit graphics help to get this point across while giving the game an old-school feel. You take on the roll of the antichrist in his adventure of wreaking havoc within his own home. A unique premise for sure, considering there are very few games where you can play as the bad guy.

Monetization: $3.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Acts and feels like a Point 'n Click adventure from the 1980's. It is a homage to the 1970's horror movies, where you get to experience the role of a true antagonist in a pure 2D pixel art form. When Lucius was born on the June 6th, 1966, nobody expected him to be anything other than a normal little boy but everything changed on Lucius’ 6th Birthday, when his true calling was revealed to him.

Dirt Trackin Sprint Cars

Dirt Trackin Sprint Cars is a premium racing game for Android. There are 420 cars to utilize and 6 different tracks to race on split up into 3 separate race classes. There is even a competitive multiplayer mode, for those of you interested in taking on live opponents. Of course, the majority of the gameplay will be found in the career mode. Sadly the controls are pretty unforgiving, though the developer does say it's a known issue and is being worked on.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The long awaited Sprint Car game from the creators of Dirt Trackin' is finally here! With 410 Winged, Non-Winged, and Midget cars, you'll be sure to find all levels of competition. Time to get dirty! Your car will not only get mud splatter and you will need to use tear offs, but your car will also build dirt as you race, just as a real car would on the track.

Legend of the Five Rings Dice

Legend of the Five Rings Dice isn't a game per se as it is actually a dice roller app for tabletop games. It contains L5R RPG dice as well as standard polyhedral dice. This means you can utilize the app for just about any tabletop game. So if you are looking for a new app to handle all of your dice rolling needs, Legend of the Five Rings Dice is a solid choice.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Legend of the Five Rings Dice app is the ultimate accessory for your roleplaying experience. This comprehensive application allows you to quickly and conveniently select and roll custom dice for the L5R roleplaying system and includes an assortment of standard polyhedral dice for all of your gaming needs.

Train Simulator PRO 2018

Train Simulator PRO 2018 is the latest simulator game from Mageeks Apps & Games. As you can imagine, you will be tasked with controlling a few differing trains, all on your mobile device. While I can understand this style of game may not appeal to everyone, those that do enjoy such things will find plenty of train simulator content to enjoy with 15 unique cities and 6 different trains to play with.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

--

Have you ever dreamed of being a train engineer? Train Simulator PRO 2018 will let you drive carefully modeled locomotives leading passenger or freight trains across the eastern half of the US. Whether you like fast passenger locomotives or powerful freight movers able to pull dozens of cars, in our game you will find it all.

Mystera Legacy - MMORPG Sandbox

Mystera Legacy - MMORPG Sandbox is a new pixel-based MMORPG for Android that is currently in beta. This means there may be a few bugs or unfinished areas, but for the most part, the game works as intended. While the graphics are clearly standard assets, there is still a lot of fun to be had with solo play or with your friends and family.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Mystera Legacy is a completely free to play online role playing game. It has a 2D pixel style with a big sandbox world so you can build your own houses and shops if you like. As you walk you level up exploration which increases movement speed. Fight rats for a couple levels then follow the road south and mine rocks and chop trees.

Dotowheel

Dotowheel reminds me a lot of the game Threes!, but with gameplay that is centered around combining numbers on a wheel instead of a grid. As a casual game, this setup is pretty fun. While it isn't deep by any meaning of the term, it is great as a time waster when you have a few minutes to spare.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Dotowheel is addicting simple game. Put dots on wheel. Merge at least three dots into single dot with higher number. Get 10 or more. Tap circle on wheel to position two dots. Put dots in a way that at at least three of them have same number and aren't blocked by dots with another number. Dots don't need to be next to each other.

Swingers

Swingers is a slick looking twitch runner that uses a very unique swinging mechanic for movement. While the gameplay is excruciatingly tough, the amount of accomplishment you feel once you complete a stage is worth the time spent. If you are looking for something new that delivers a worthwhile experience, I wholeheartedly recommend checking out Swingers.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.49

--

Swinging action cube game.

Jelly Run

Jelly Run is an endless runner where you play the part of a gelatinous cube trying to make it as far as it can across countless platforms. While it isn't the most original idea, the gameplay offers a bit of casual fun that is difficult to pass up. Considering that the only controls are a single tap on the screen, just about anyone can jump in and enjoy the title.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Do you like Jelly Jump? You will love Jelly Run. Cause now you can Jelly Run for fun. Tap on the screen to jump a lot. Run as far as you can. Repeat.

Unlock all jellies and choose your favourite shiny one.

Paint your jellies in all the colors of the rainbow.

Runestone Keeper

Runestone Keeper offers a huge mix of RPG genres in one game. Mainly it is a tile-based dungeon crawler that utilizes quite a few roguelite mechanics and card-based gameplay. Overall this is a deep RPG that is worth exploring, just keep in mind that it can be pretty difficult, so it will take time to fully understand the title to where you can play it without aggravation.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

--

Runestone Keeper is a challenging dungeon crawler game that is based on puzzle adventure as well as turn-based combat strategy and is also a roguelike to roguelite game that blends RPG and elements of card game. Buried in the faraway dungeon, a mysterious power is waiting to be unsealed.

Loot and Dodge

Loot and Dodge is a fun casual game where you are tasked with gathering loot on a 5x5 board. As you gather this loot, you will need to dodge attacks coming at you from all directions by simply moving out of the way. As you progress this gameplay setup, of course, becomes more challenging.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

--

LOOT. DODGE. LOOT AND DODGE.

OPUS: Rocket of Whispers

OPUS: Rocket of Whispers is a beautiful looking adventure game that contains quite a few different mechanics. Some areas are reminiscent of the gameplay found in any metroidvania title, while other areas resemble the mechanics found in a survival game. These areas are all tied together with some classic point and click adventure gameplay. Considering there is a heartfelt story to be told here with a fantastic presentation and a fun mix of gameplay elements, OPUS: Rocket of Whispers is most definitely worth a look.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $8.99

--

Travel across a world of ice and snow, through burned down ruins and treacherous peaks, to launch a rocket that will reach the stars. Throughout the game, you will play as two survivors of an apocalyptic plague. Help them achieve the unimaginable of building a rocket, so they can return the deceased to their cosmic homeland through the ancient tradition of space burials.

Generals TD HD

Generals TD HD is a new tower defense game that is currently a beta release. This means there may be a few bugs and unfinished elements, but for the most part, the game plays as expected. As you would expect, the tower defense mechanics have you defending different locales through upgrading your towers. So sure, the gameplay may be nothing new, but it is solid and offers some great looking graphics.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $9.99

--

Follow the success of the defense Generals, we bring the new HD version with many new and attractive features. This is a strategy game totally free. Generals HD will bring a lot of fun and interesting things for the gamer of Defense Generals - Tower defense (TD). Ensure players will be pleased to to explore new maps and extended graphics.

Sacrifices

Sacrifices is a civilization city builder god-game where you micromanage a small rural village. It is up to you to rule as you wish. Will you be a heartless dictator, or will you use your godly powers to allow the civilization to flourish by way of your divine knowledge?

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

--

Rule and guide a mesoamerican village through the vicissitudes of everyday life in the heart of a ruthless jungle. Manage a cute rural village, be the heartless divinity you always intended to be and suffer our debatable humor in this god-game-meets-town-sim.

Flying Slime

Flying Slime is a slick looking adventure game that uses a fun swinging mechanic to traverse the game's numerous stages. Essentially you must move from point A to point B, all while swinging around each stage. This is more difficult than it sounds but it gives the player a nice challenge in a pretty enjoyable title.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

--

Flying Slime is a 2D swinging platformer featuring “Slimie,” an adorable creature that swings through the trees of a forest to avoid the evil harvester machine and save the Slime homeland. In survival mode, you must use special skills to elude the harvester and collect Spirit stone to unlock Slimie’s friend.

Unison League

Unison League is a typical free-to-play RPG. That means you can expect difficult to earn in-game currency as well as plenty of grindy gameplay. If this style of game is your thing, then I say check it out, if not, then yeah, this is just more of the same FTP nonsense we have all seen before.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

--

Steamroll any ugly monsters or other players that get in your way with up to 4 friends at a time. Dress to impress and create a unique combination of face, hair, and gear to make your mark on the world. None will forget the heroic deeds of Bananaface21.

Taichi Panda 3: Dragon Hunter

Taichi Panda 3: Dragon Hunter has finally been released as a public beta. It is a MMORPG with auto-gameplay. For many, this is a blessing, as the AI will handle much of the grind. But for those that actually like to play their games instead of watching them, yeah, Taichi Panda 3: Dragon Hunter isn't going to offer what you are looking for. Sure the graphics are phenomenal, but the gameplay is severely lacking in this regard.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Before the world was populated with taichi masters, there existed two dragons borne from the sun and moon. Together they breathed life into the continent, and existed in harmony for ages before pride overtook the darkness. Now evil forces are plotting for control of the world, and a war is brewing. Do you have the taichi skills that it takes to save all living things from total destruction?

Panther Online

Panther Online is another animal-themed RPG from Swift Apps LTD. This time around you will be playing as a panther, with the goal of becoming the strongest cat in the game. There are two modes of play, co-op or PVP, where the entire game is played online in real time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Meet other big cats in real time and conquer the jungles and forests! With them or against them - it’s up to you, but you’re never alone in the wilderness. Join players from all around the World! Create your own panther! Choose your favorite - the black panther? Jaguar? Maybe the powerful cougar? Whichever reflects your character the best - it’s all up to you!

NHL SuperCard 2K18

NHL SuperCard 2K18 is the latest SuperCard game from 2K, Inc. Seeing how popular their WWE SuperCard game has become, it makes sense that 2K will be making a bunch of differently themed versions of the title. You can expect over 450 cards to collect and play with along with PVP multiplayer gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

The foremost NHL card battling game has made its triumphant return with NHL SuperCard 2K18. With thrilling game modes, weekly events and over 450 NEW cards, NHL SuperCard 2K18 is a surefire power play that puts you on the ice and into the action.

Over 450 Player cards.

Battle opponents in real-time PVP with Face Off.

Get to the playoffs and win rewards in Season mode

Weekly Events include: Road to the Cup, Endurance, Rivals Clash and Reign the Rink

Level up your best cards with Player Training.

Train your card right from the draft bard with Quick Train.

Login daily each month to unlock free cards along the way

Goon Squad

Goon Squad is a new Clash Royale clone that was recently published by Atari. Looking at the game's reviews on the Play Store, it has not been positively received thanks to a wonky matchmaking system that often pairs you up with bots. This is most likely due to the game not having enough players to find proper matches.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

Rise from Goon to Godfather and become the most feared mob boss in Goon Squad™, a fast-paced, card-based, multiplayer brawler. Battle players globally in real-time to conquer an opponent’s headquarters, collecting valuable safes and skulls after each win.

