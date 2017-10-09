The V20 is no longer the most current V-series phone from LG, but it's still a great phone. And the fact that the V30 is out only means that there are more discounts for the older model. Case in point: an eBay seller is offering up unlocked AT&T V20s up for just $289.99 with a $50 discount.

In case you've forgotten, the V20 sports a 5.7" 1440p LCD with a secondary ticker display, a Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 16MP/8MP camera setup on the back, a 5MP selfie shooter, and a 3200mAh battery. That means that this phone actually has a few advantages over the newer V30: the ticker display, a removable battery, and a more practical design.

This is an AT&T model, but it's been unlocked to work on all GSM carriers, including T-Mobile and MetroPCS. However, you may have limited LTE bands with non-AT&T networks, so keep that in mind. The listing shows $339.99, but you can use code PCOLUMBUS2017 to drop that by $50 to $289.99 until tomorrow, October 10th, at 8AM PT. Shipping is free, and tax isn't charged unless you're in Florida.