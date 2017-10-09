Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Apps

Google Assistant

Android Police coverage: New Google Assistant app appears on the Play Store, does basically nothing

Google recently released this Google Assistant app, but it's not quite what everyone was expecting. Instead of it existing as an app that installs the Google Assistant service on your phone, it's just a shortcut to trigger Google Assistant on devices that already have it. So for the majority of people, the app will be of no use, but for those that do have Google Assistant support on their device, this app can be used as quick way to launch the service.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The Google Assistant app provides another way to launch the Assistant that’s already available on your phone. It allows you to quickly access your Google Assistant with one tap. You can still access your Assistant by pressing and holding down your home button or by simply saying, "Ok Google." Remind yourself to send a birthday card, make calls hands free during your commute, and unwind by playing your favorite tunes.

Be My Eyes - helping the blind see

Android Police coverage: Be My Eyes asks sighted volunteers to help visually impaired people

Be My Eyes - helping the blind see is a pretty cool application that literally affords anyone an easy way to help out blind people by simply using the application. The way it works is a blind person will request help through the app by asking those with sight questions through a video connection. This way the user with sight can see what the user without sight cannot and inform them of the information they need.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users. Be My Eyes is all about contributing and benefiting from small acts of kindness, so hop on board and get involved. Blind or visually impaired users can request help from a sighted volunteer, who will be notified on their phone.

DigiLux

Android Police coverage: DigiLux uses fingerprint scanner swipe gestures to control your display's brightness

DigiLux uses the fingerprint swipe gesture to raise or lower your display's brightness. Currently it only works on Android Oreo 8.0 devices (API level 26) and above, so only a few people will be able to take advantage of the app. But for those of you who can, DigiLux offers a very convenient way to control your brightness settings.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Always been upset that you have physical controls to manage your phone's volume, but not its brightness? Well, worry no more! This app lets you use your finger print sensor as dedicated brightness control hardware.

lockIO - Block Powering Off Process with Password

lockIO - Block Powering Off Process with Password does exactly what its name implies. You can setup your device so that it can not be turned off without a password. This way only you or those that know your password can turn off your device, thus keeping it secure from certain types of tampering. There is also support for hiding media files and blocking access to certain apps, which helps round out its feature set to an all-around security app.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

--

Do you want to increase the security of your phone to another level? Most security apps only allow you to block apps and files, but with “lockIO - Power and App Lock” you can block the most fundamental thing when it comes to a phone theft: turning off your phone. Secure the powering off process with a password prompt and only you will be able to turn it off.

Rabbit – Watch Together

Rabbit – Watch Together bills itself as a way to watch anything, with anyone, anytime. Not only can you watch TV and movies together with your friends and family in real time, but you can also communicate with them with the built-in video chat service. So if you were looking for an easy way to view media together with your friends from the comfort of your mobile device, Rabbit – Watch Together is a solid choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Never count down and press play again: Rabbit makes it simple to sync up anything you’re doing online, from catching up on your favorite shows with friends to playing games and listening to music. The possibilities are endless: Anything you can do in a browser, you can do in Rabbit.

WifiMouse

WifiMouse is a new app that can turn your phone or tablet into a touch interface for controlling your PC. It works much like a touchpad on a laptop, which can come in handy more often than you might think. The app also can mirror your PC's screen right onto your mobile device, which is also pretty cool. While there are other releases on the Play Store that offer such features, few do so for free.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Use your phone's touchscreen as a remote control for your computer. Compatible with Windows/Mac/Linux. Features include:

Use touchscreen like a laptop touchpad, or type with the android keyboard

Media keys, volume up/down, mute, prev song, next song, play/pause

Screen mirroring, view your computer's screen from your phone

File manager, browse your computers files, move them around/open them, upload files to your computer (good for screenshots, screencasts), and also download files from your computer for viewing on your phone.

Start applications/Run console commands

Task manager, view your running processes, CPU/RAM usage, kill processes eating up too much computing power

Shut down/Restart/Log off/Sleep your computer remotely

Lock screen/Blank your screen/Change brightness remotely

Generic presentation remote for things like Powerpoint or Libreoffice impress

Phone Lock with Wear Smartwatch Support

Phone Lock with Wear Smartwatch Support is a simple app, but a useful one nonetheless. Essentially it gives you a shortcut on your home screen as well as a potential shortcut on Android Wear that locks your phone. In order to unlock the phone, you will be required to input your passcode, much like you do when you reboot your device.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

This app allows you to use either voice, a tap or your smartwatch to lock your phone. Never let your friends mess with your phone again if they steal it. You can also use it to protect yourself from the TSA or police. After locking your phone, you can only unlock it with your passcode, which the police cannot make you do.

FANDOM – Videos, News, and Reviews

FANDOM – Videos, News, and Reviews is a news aggregator app that focuses its content on specific fandoms. So whether you are a Marvel fan or enjoy Doctor Who, you can find a plethora of news concerning those interests. This way you can customize your feed to only show you the information that is the most important to your hobbies and lifestyle.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Whether you’re someone who’s into everything entertainment or someone who wants to keep up with the latest on just The Walking Dead, Destiny 2 or Star Wars, the FANDOM app makes it quick and easy to be in the know. Get all the info you care about in one place with customized fan feeds; news, stories, videos and social conversations, all selected by FANDOM, the fan-powered pop culture source.

Pixywall - OnePlus Inspired HD Wallpapers

One Plus has been known to use iconic looking wallpapers that utilize slogans within the beautiful abstract designs. Pixywall - OnePlus Inspired HD Wallpapers is a new wallpaper collection app that focuses on wallpapers that mimic One Plus's wallpaper design. And the best part is, these wallpapers are free.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Make the most of your display with beautiful wallpapers designed to fit your needs. With OnePlus like designed wallpapers, Pixywall is made to give your device visually pleasing interface.

Beautiful HD images taken by famous photographers

Constant Updates

Your Favorites

Easy To Use

Nerd Menu

Categorized

Personalize

Play Chaser

Leave it to Toys'R'Us to find a way to turn a shopping app into an interactive play experience. And that is precisely what the Play Chaser app offers. Now you can trigger augmented reality experiences from within the app in order to unlock games and access exclusive content. How this helps you purchase the things you need I am unsure, but hey, I'm sure kids will enjoy it all the same.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The FREE Play Chaser app transforms shopping for toys into a magical and interactive play experience. Use your phone as a personal magic wand and scan Play Chaser signs throughout the store to trigger awesome augmented reality 3D experiences, unlock cool games, access exclusive content, complete quests, and collect valuable stars.

Jr. NBA Coach

Jr. NBA Coach is an official youth basketball app from NBA Properties, Inc. Coaches will be able to take advantage of curriculum containing 48 practice plans as well as create their own plans from within the app. This way coaches can efficiently work from anywhere from the comfort of their personal phone or tablet.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

The Jr. NBA Coach app offers youth basketball coaches the necessary tools to teach the game in an age-and stage-appropriate manner. The app allows coaches to utilize the Jr. NBA curriculum featuring 48 unique practice plans, or create their own practice plans by selecting their favorite skills and drills from our collection.

Micasso

Micasso is an app that gives you a way to add filters to your photos. What sets it apart from the majority of photo filter apps is the fact that it uses the designs of famous artists to give your photos a unique look. So say you would like a picture of your dog to look like something Vincent van Gogh painted, you can do that.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Let the most famous artists repaint your photos, and turn them into awesome artworks. Micasso transforms your photos into artworks using the styles of most famous artists: Picasso, van Gogh and more. Using neural networks and artificial intelligence helps you bring the most famous artists to your mobile to repaint your memorable moments and turn them into awesome artworks.

Shop It To Me - Your Brands. Your Sizes. On Sale.

Shop It To Me - Your Brands. Your Sizes. On Sale. is an interesting app that assigns you a personal shopping assistant that searches for clothing items that fit within your personal style of clothing taste. These personal assistants will search through hundreds of name brand stores to find exactly the type of clothes you enjoy and alert you when they go on sale.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Shop It To Me is the leading free personal sale shopping assistant for Women's and Men's clothing. Choose your favorite designers and your sizes. Shop It To Me will search hundreds of online stores like Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus, Shopbop, J.Crew, and Anthropologie and give you a daily summary when your favorite items first go on sale in your size.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Pixel Ambient Services

Android Police coverage: Pixel Ambient Services app pops up in the Play Store, confirms always-on music ID feature

This new Pixel Ambient Services app is used for recognizing music when there is a lot of ambient sound in your environment. If like me you often have trouble with apps identifying the music playing in a loud restaurant, Pixel Ambient Services is the app you have been looking for. Sadly you will need the newest Pixel to take advantage of the service.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Pixel Ambient Services provides features based on local context for Pixel devices.

Essential Services

Essential Services is an app already on every Essential Phone, but now that it is on the Play Store it can be quickly updated. This is great as you will no longer be dependant on over the air updates to keep the services of your Essential Phone up to date.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Core services needed by your Essential phone.

Live Wallpapers

Archa City Live Wallpaper

Fewer and fewer quality live wallpapers seem to be released on the Play Store. Whether that is due to disinterest from users, or an over flooded market I am unsure. But suffice to say, I'm always happy to see a new live wallpaper release. That's why I am enjoying Archa City Live Wallpaper. Not only does it display some cool cityscapes, but it's day and night transitions make for a very immersive background on any device.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

Experience realistic city views and interesting architecture with Archa City Live Wallpaper. If you'd like to see your city in Archa, let us know within the app.

Day/night transitions based on your device time

Some of New York City's most iconic buildings (with in-app purchase)

Location changes in the city every few minutes so the view is always fresh

Enhanced interaction using gyroscope tilt and homescreen scrolling

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.