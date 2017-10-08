Xposed Framework was extremely popular in the KitKat and Lollipop days for heavy system modification, but until today, it lacked support for Android 7.0 Nougat. While the developer shared status updates every once in a while, progress was slow thanks to major changes in Nougat's app runtime. At long last, Xposed is finally available for Android 7.0 and 7.1 devices.

The creator of Xposed, rovo89, released the updated framework today alongside version 3.1.2 of the installer app. In an interview with XDA, rovo89 stated that Nougat's new JIT (Just-In-Time) compiler drastically changed how Android's Java runtime worked. Since Xposed directly interacts with Android's runtime to modify apps, the framework had to be rewritten to fully work on Nougat. And as with many Android customization projects, from custom ROMs to root apps, the framework was being developed in rovo89's spare time.

If you have already upgraded to Android 8.0, you'll be happy to know that the developer expects the Oreo port to be completed much quicker than Nougat's. Android 8.0 didn't drastically change the runtime again, but rovo89 did point to new language features as something that needs to be tested.

For more details, and the installation instructions, check the source link below.