Google doesn't allow manufacturers to heavily customize Android TV, but that hasn't stopped some companies from delivering updates slowly (coughSonycough). Philips' smart TVs have been stuck on Marshmallow, but that appears to be changing. The company has now started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to its 2016 and 2017 smart TVs.
Android TV 7.0 includes a few notable features like picture-in-picture support, 4K casting, multi-account support, and app recording. Philips has added a few tweaks as well, including Amazon HDR/Dolby Digital+ support, and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) functionality.
Philips says the 2016 TVs (model numbers that end with 01) will receive the update first, followed by the 2017 TVs (model numbers that end with 02). The rollout should have already started, so if you haven't received the update yet, you won't have to wait long.
