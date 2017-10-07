It's not often that apps that aren't made by a giant company or preloaded reach a threshold as monumental as 50 million downloads, but TeslaCoil Software's Nova Launcher, everyone's favorite custom launcher, has gone ahead and done just that. That's seriously impressive.

In case you somehow don't know what Nova Launcher is, it's a free custom launcher with loads of ways to tune it to your own tastes. You can use icon packs, choose the app drawer's style, customize the Google search bar, and so much more. You can even activate the Google Feed by swiping right. The opportunities are endless, especially with Nova Launcher Prime, which we just gave away 50 codes for.

Congratulations to Kevin and the rest of the TeslaCoil team. If you haven't tried Nova yet (which I doubt), you can download it below.