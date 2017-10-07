When it was announced, the LG G5 got a lot of hate for its - let's face it - ugly design and poor build quality. But those things, which are easily alleviated by a case, overshadowed a lot of the G5's good qualities. While its exterior downfalls made its $600-700 MSRP a little ambitious, the story changes when the phone is just a fraction of that price. And with this T-Mobile/unlocked model's $199.99 sale price, the G5 is definitely worth a look.

In case you've forgotten, the LG G5 came with a 5.3" 1440p LCD, a Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, a 16MP/8MP sensor combo on the rear, an 8MP selfie cam, and a 2800mAh battery. Even over a year later, those specs are nothing to scoff at. I used a G5 for a few months, and loved its performance, its cameras, and the quick fingerprint sensor. Plus, the G5 was the second-last major flagship to come with a removable battery, with the very last one being the V20. The Friends modularity thing was a massive failure, but those didn't really affect the use of the phone.

If you're interested, an eBay seller with a feedback score of just over 140,000 is offering brand-new T-Mobile H830T models that have been unlocked for GSM use for just $199.99, which is a steal for the power you get. If you asked me to choose between a G5 and something like a BLU R1 Plus, I'd take the G5 any day of the week. The dreaded "limited quality available" sign is already there, so don't wait too long if you want one.