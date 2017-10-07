Amazon has a special deal for those interested in hopping aboard the Sonos train, or looking to expand their collection, thanks to voice ordering through Alexa. You can score a Play:1 for $144-$149.98, saving $50, or a Play:5 for $399. Sales on Sonos products are rare, so this is worth paying attention to.

Artem is a huge fan of Sonos, and my experience with the Playbase a few months back was nothing short of spectacular. Sonos does a fantastic job with the multi-room smart speaker thing, offering a wide range of products that are almost certain to suit your home audio needs.

With this deal, the Play:5 costs the same as the upcoming Google Home Max — when it comes down to it, I'd have a really hard time making a decision on which to choose. Keep in mind that you have to make the order through Alexa, i.e. tell her to order a Play:1 or Play:5 (be sure to specify the color). You can find out more details at the source link below.