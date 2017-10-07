The Acer Chromebook 14 is considered by many to be one of the best Chromebooks for the money. But if you're willing to spend a little more for better specs and a more premium design, there's the Chromebook 14 for Work. This laptop regularly retails for $599.99, but Acer will sell you one for only $429.99 right now.

The Chromebook 14 for Work sports a 14" 1080p IPS display, a Core i3-6100U, 8GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 3950mAh battery. The lid is topped with a layer of Gorilla Glass with what Corning calls Vibrant Gorilla Glass, something that I haven't seen on any other laptops. It also supports Android apps in the stable channel, which is sure to be handy.\

Acer's own US store is offering these up for just $429.99, a sizable $170 off the $599.99 MSRP. This is the lowest price we've seen for this laptop yet, with Amazon's prices coming in at about $40 more. 5-7 day ground shipping is free, and you can upgrade if you need this thing sooner. Let us know if any of you guys decide to pick one up.