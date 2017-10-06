The new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will come with an 18W USB-C PD charger in the box, but luckily for you, if you want your brand new phone to charge faster, the phones support a higher power input.
According to Googler and all-around USB-C fan/evangelist/know-it-all Benson Leung, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL support up to 27W charging with compliant USB-C PD (power delivery) chargers. You'll need to find a charger that fits and buy it separately, but you can do that if you want super quick charging all the time. More freedom to you!
Even Googlers aren't infallible. Benson Leung has updated his original post with some clarification. The full text of his qualification to his earlier statement is below.
I'd like to clarify this post as Pixel 2 and 2 XL will not be able to support 27W charging. While the phones may be able to negotiate more power using USB Power Delivery when connected to a higher wattage charger, there are other factors which may limit the speed at which it charges the battery. The included 18W charger in the box will provide optimal charging for Pixel 2 and 2 XL. Sorry for the confusion!
So it sounds as if 18W is as high as things go. Although you'll be able to use a higher-wattage charger, the phone won't actually be able to take advantage of the extra power. And, in some cases, it also sounds like there might be other limitations that could even prevent you from hitting 18W in some cases.
I guess we'll have to wait and see. Either way, we're sad.
- Source:
- +Benson Leung
