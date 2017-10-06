Computers, phones, and tablets are becoming more reliable and polished all the time. But as Murphy's Law states, "Anything that can go wrong will go wrong." Data loss is an inevitability for many people, either because of user error (it happens, even to the best of us) or some failure with the device itself. If you need help recovering lost data on your Android device, MobiKin Doctor for Android is the solution.

MobiKin Doctor for Android is a desktop program that can run on virtually any PC (with system requirements as low as Windows XP with 1GB of RAM) and recover data from a huge amount of Android devices. There's also a Mac version available, if Windows isn't your desktop OS of choice. Select phones and tablets from Samsung, LG, HTC, Sony, Google, and Motorola have been verified to work with the program, but just most Android 2.0+ devices should be compatible. If you want to make sure your device works before you buy, MobiKin offers a free trial that allows you to scan and find lost data (but not recover it).

This program is capable of recovering contacts, messages, call logs, media files, and documents. It can perform a deep file scan of your Android device's internal storage (and microSD card, if you use one) to retrieve any lost files. Once MobiKin Doctor for Android is done recovering data, you can view everything at a glance before choosing what to save to your computer. It's also a great tool for device backups, since it can view all data from your phone (not just files that need recovering).

As mentioned above, you can try the free trial to make sure your phone or tablet works with MobiKin Doctor for Android. If you like it, the full program is just $49.95, and it comes with a 90-day Money Back Guarantee. So what are you waiting for? Head on over to MobiKin's website to try out Doctor for Android today.