Back at I/O in May, Google teased the Daydream 2.0 update, codenamed Euphrates, which would bring a more social aspect to using the VR platform by casting what the user sees on another screen. Daydream 2.0 isn't ready just yet, but the latest update to version 1.10.170912063 already has that capability, as well as support for the 2nd generation View headset and the new Pixel 2 phones.
The update to the Daydream Android app should make it faster to start-up, and other unspecified improvements are also promised. You can see the full changelog below:
WHAT'S NEW
The new Daydream View headset is a modest upgrade, with a slightly higher $99 price tag. It has a marginally wider view and upgraded materials, but its capabilities aren't really any different to the original. In the ad for the new headset, below, you can see a short section about the cast feature (around 0:44), which will certainly make using it more sociable. It will be available for the original View, too. One of my biggest doubts about VR generally, and its future popularity and usefulness, is that it's quite an isolating experience when you are in a group. This sharing feature has the potential to change that.
You can update to the latest version of Daydream through the Play Store via the link below, or by installing it manually from APKMirror. Let us know your thoughts about the new casting feature if you give it a try; does it improve the experience?
Comments