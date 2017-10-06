Since BlackBerry got out of the hardware game, and TCL started building phones for the company previously known for its physical keyboard-toting business phones, we've seen a couple of new BlackBerry-branded devices. There was the modest Aurora (sans keyboard), specifically for the Indonesian market, and then there was the flagship KEYone, which was supposed to invoke memories of BlackBerry roots with its physical keyboard. It did so, to some extent, even if it was underwhelming in certain areas.

The next phone to be released under the BlackBerry name can now be seen in full, thanks to serial leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks). The phone has been referred to as "Krypton" in previous rumors, which may have just been a codename as Blass seems to think it will officially be called the BlackBerry Motion, a nod to the company's former name, Research In Motion, perhaps.

We can see from the image that the new device won't have the famous BlackBerry keyboard like the KEYone, opting instead for a full touchscreen display, which is flanked by rather sizable bezels by today's increasingly strict standards. A few other details can be identified, including a USB Type-C port, headphone jack (yey!), and what looks like a bottom firing speaker. On the right side, we see three physical buttons. There's a volume rocker and a power button as standard, plus a darker button that could be for the camera or maybe even an assignable 'action key' like on the KEYone.

That's about all this image gives us, except that it's running a version of Android (probably not Oreo) with an antiquated looking home screen with what looks like the Google Now launcher. A previously leaked photo showed off a carbon fiber back, and rumors have suggested it will be a mid-range range phone with a Snapdragon 625 or 626, a 1080p display, and a large 4,000mAh battery. It seems likely the phone will launch at some point this month for around $500, so we shouldn't have to wait much longer to find out more details.