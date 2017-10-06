Google unveiled some big changes to the Pixel Launcher the other day along with the Pixel 2, and you know what that means. Yes, third-party launchers are adopting the same features. First out of the gate is Action Launcher, which has been updated to v29 with support for a bottom search box. Not into Google's new search layout? That's cool—it's optional.
The update is rolling out in the Play Store right now. When you get the update installed, a few new options will pop up in the Quickbar settings. Just set the style to "Search box (dock)" if you want the new Pixel style. You can also adjust the opacity and how rounded the corners are. The theme support in Action Launcher still applies to the search box even if you have it in the bottom dock.
Action Launcher is free to try, and most of the basic Pixel-style features are included. The $5 in-app upgrade unlocks more features and a ton of customization. If you aren't seeing the update in the Play Store yet, we've got it on APK Mirror, too. That should tide you over for a bit until your Pixel 2 shows up.
- Source:
- Action Launcher blog
