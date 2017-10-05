The new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will come with an 18W USB-C PD charger in the box, but luckily for you, if you want your brand new phone to charge faster, the phones support a higher power input.

According to Googler and all-around USB-C fan/evangelist/know-it-all Benson Leung, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL support up to 27W charging with compliant USB-C PD (power delivery) chargers. You'll need to find a charger that fits and buy it separately, but you can do that if you want super quick charging all the time. More freedom to you!