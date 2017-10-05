The LG V30 is one of this year's most anticipated flagship phones, and with good reason. It's a clear upgrade on the excellent LG G6 from earlier in the year, and it's set to go toe-to-toe with the S8, Note8 and Google's incoming Pixel 2 XL (also made by LG). The phone already started shipping last month in its native South Korea, which is the norm for LG devices, but now it's possible to order one in the US through Verizon or AT&T.

Verizon has the 64GB model in cloud silver, starting at $35 per month for a two-year contract. That's also subject to a $35 one-time activation fee. You can buy it outright instead for $840. Verizon will also throw in $200 prepaid card, and you can get a free Daydream View (first generation) and an extended warranty via an LG promotion.

AT&T is offering either the cloud silver or aurora black models, both with 64GB of storage, and they start slightly cheaper at $27 per month, but that's over 30 months. You'll be able to upgrade after 24 months, however. The total price is 809.99, £30 cheaper than Verizon, which you can also choose to pay up front in full. There's nothing thrown in for free by AT&T, but you can still get the Daydream View and second-year warranty through LG.

Sprint will be exclusively stocking the LG V30+, which comes with 128GB storage and LG QuadPlay earbuds in the box. That's going to be available from October 13th.